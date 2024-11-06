Balfour Capital Group Launches New Derivatives Trading Division In Partnership With Boos Investments Sarl

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Expanding Global Footprint in Futures and Options to Serve Diverse Institutional Needs

HONG KONG, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group, in collaboration with Boos Investments Sarl, is thrilled to announce the establishment of its newest division dedicated to derivatives trading in futures and options. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Balfour Capital's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for institutions of all sizes, from small banks, family offices, and insurance companies to large-scale proprietary trading groups.“We're excited to broaden our reach in the derivatives market, allowing us to onboard a diverse range of institutional clients,” said the Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group, Steve Alain Lawrence.“With our proprietary technology, BCGAlgo1, and access to over 15 top-tier investment platforms, Balfour Capital can deliver customized solutions tailored to the specific needs of each client.” Under the leadership of Steve Alain Lawrence, Johan Boos, the founder of Boos Investment Sarl, will spearhead this division to provide clients access to comprehensive service options.Enhanced Power and Energy Trading CapabilitiesIn addition to its derivatives division, Balfour Capital Group, in partnership with Boos Investments Sarl, has expanded its capabilities in power and energy trading. This division offers execution and clearing services for some of the world's largest energy companies, including utilities, institutional traders, and end-users. With decades of expertise, our traders possess in-depth knowledge of complex energy markets, enabling us to meet the nuanced needs of clients across the power and energy sectors.Our Clients will Include:.Market Makers, Utility Companies, Prop Groups.Biofuel and Petrochemical Companies.Natural Gas and Crude Oil Firms.Brokerage Firms, Retailers, and ExportersKey Products in Energy Markets:.WTI Crude, Brent, Natural Gas, and Heating Oil.Regional Power Markets (PJM, ERCOT, NYISO).Emerging Markets for LNG, Nickel Sulphate, and Carbon CreditsComprehensive Services:.CME Direct, WEB ICE, ClearPort, and Nodal Exchange.Voice Broker Setups, Algorithmic Trading, and OTC Trading.FCM Limit Requests, Multiple FCM Setups, and Online Trading OptionsFCM Partnerships and Global Exchange AccessThrough this expansion, Balfour Capital Group has fortified its infrastructure to build robust FCM (Futures Commission Merchant) relationships. Our extensive global network includes partnerships with respected institutions such as ED&F Man Commodities, STONEX Financial Inc., Straits Financial, Gain Capital, Rosenthal Collins Group, Macquarie, FOREX, Sucden Financial, Wedbush Futures, Phillip Capital, Marex Spectron, ABN AMRO, and Hedgepoint Global Market. Each partner brings unique expertise in market access, hedging strategies, risk management, and liquidity provision, enabling Balfour Capital to meet the specific requirements of professional traders and institutions.To ensure seamless market access, Balfour Capital Group has established partnerships with top-tier exchanges across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific:.North America: CBOE Futures Exchange, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and New York Mercantile Exchange, among others..Europe: Eurex, London Metal Exchange, ICE Futures Europe, among others..Asia-Pacific: Australian Securities Exchange, Singapore Exchange, Tokyo Commodity Exchange, and several others.Partnership with Abaxx Exchange and Energy Transition MarketsBalfour Capital Group, as a broker participant on the Abaxx Exchange, also offers clients access to essential commodities in the energy transition sector, including LNG, nickel sulfate, and carbon credits. This partnership enhances price discovery, transparency, and liquidity across energy transition products, enabling market participants to manage risk and capitalize on emerging opportunities.Featured Abaxx Contracts:.Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG): Addressing the global rise in LNG trading with improved price transparency..Nickel Sulphate: Offering a streamlined futures contract to support the energy and battery metals industries..Carbon Credits: Facilitating sustainable trading solutions within the voluntary carbon market.Investment PlatformsBalfour Capital Group also offers a variety of trading platforms for clients, including ATAS, CME Direct, CQG Trading Platforms, Cunningham Trading Systems, DTN, Gain Trader, MultiCharts, MultiCharts, Option Workshop, Orion Multi Trader, Patsystems, PhotonTrader, Quick Screen Trading, Rithmic, Sierra Chart, Trade Navigator, and TT. Clients benefit from Balfour Capital Group's diverse investment platforms by accessing a wide range of asset classes to build resilient portfolios tailored to their financial goals and risk tolerance. Advanced technology provides real-time market data and analytics, enhancing decision-making. Professional expertise from BCG's financial experts offers guidance and proactive management to optimize returns. Utilizing these platforms can lead to cost savings through lower transaction fees. Educational resources empower clients with market knowledge, while robust security measures ensure regulatory compliance and asset protection.Commitment to Long-Term Growth and Client SuccessWith its new derivatives trading division and enhanced power and energy trading capabilities, Balfour Capital Group is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of institutional clients worldwide. Our focus on innovation, service excellence, and long-term client growth underscores Balfour Capital Group's role as a trusted partner in both traditional and emerging markets. The following information summarizes some of the main services Balfour Capital Group offers with the utmost accessibility and convenience to their introducers and clients.About Balfour Capital GroupWith over 30 years of experience, Balfour Capital Group is a premier provider of investment management and financial services for high-net-worth individuals and institutions globally. Specializing in derivatives trading, energy markets, and wealth management, Balfour Capital Group currently manages over $400 million in AUM. With over 100 investment advisors worldwide, BCG in partnership with Boos Investments Sarl delivers access to global markets, cutting-edge proprietary technology, and deep expertise to drive value for clients in an increasingly complex financial landscape.About Balfour Capital Group's Real Estate DivisionBalfour Capital Group's Real Estate and Mortgage Lending department provides clients with comprehensive services in real estate investment and financing. This department offers opportunities to invest in various property types, including residential, commercial, and industrial real estate, helping clients diversify their portfolios and achieve long-term financial growth. We also assist with property acquisition, and asset management, and offer strategic advice to maximize investment returns.On the mortgage lending side, the department offers tailored financing solutions for purchasing or refinancing properties. Clients can expect competitive rates and flexible terms designed to meet diverse financial needs. By leveraging market expertise and personalized strategies, BCG's real estate department aims to guide clients effectively through the complexities of the real estate market.About Balfour Capital Group's FundsCentral to our investment offerings are three flagship funds. The Alpha Centauri Algorithmic Fund, managing $150 million in assets under management (AUM), and the Orion Technology Algorithmic Fund, with $100 million in AUM, showcase our expertise in cutting-edge investment strategies. These exclusive funds are available to select investors, requiring a minimum capital commitment of $250,000 USD and a mandatory three-year lock-up period for redemptions.Additionally, our Discretionary Trading Program (DTP) manages $66 million in assets as of December 31st, 2023. The DTP is distinguished by its shorter redemption period, offering qualified redemption rights that give clients greater flexibility while maintaining professional management. With a minimum engagement term of 120 days and a 60-day notice period for redemptions, the DTP offers a flexible and accessible entry point, while consistently delivering strong financial performance. The return of the DTP program is 50.79% for the last three years, where investors get to retain 100% of their profits.About Balfour InstituteBalfour Institute is a key initiative designed to elevate the financial knowledge and expertise of our global team. This comprehensive educational platform is tailored to deepen understanding of finance and the stock market, equipping introducers with the critical insights necessary to drive business growth and success. The Balfour Institute serves as an essential resource for all introducers, offering a structured learning experience that covers the fundamentals of finance, stock market essentials, and advanced economic concepts.About Balfour Capital Group's Market ResearchBalfour Capital Group provides valuable world-class financial insights, including the latest buy and sell recommendations, hedge fund, and billionaires' research. Clients also have access to trade recommendations (Brugler Commentary), New Energy Reports, Energy Reports, USDA Reports, and CME Resources directly from BCG's website. Backed by expertise and professionalism, the research information and insights gained empower clients to make informed decisions, leading to superior investment outcomes.

Vikram Srivastava

Balfour Capital Group

+41 24 560 20 11

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.