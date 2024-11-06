National Seed Bank To Be Inaugurated Officially-Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 6 (Petra) - The progress report on the executive program for the Economic Modernization Vision (WMV) 2023-2025 for the third quarter of this year showed completion of works of the National Seed Bank, adding that preparations for its official inauguration are underway.According to the report issued by the Performance Follow-up Unit at the Prime Ministry, tenders for 44 out of 50 target sites were floated by the end of this year and referred to become areas designated for rainwater harvesting, which are now set to be finally accepted for this purpose.The report also referred to establishment of 3 "pioneering" models for technology integration in each of the southern governorates of Karak, Tafilah and northern district of Ramtha, adding that 1.23 million seedlings werre planted.