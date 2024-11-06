Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Bucket Lift Machine For Cutting Trees (CTK-8253)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a machine to securely hold a tree while being cut," said an inventor, from Hugo, Okla., "so I invented the K AND K GRAPPLE SAW. My design also allows the worker to perform the entire procedure from the safety and comfort of the cab."

The invention provides a new bucket lift machine with a gripping apparatus and chainsaw. In doing so, it can be used to simultaneously grasp and cut trees. As a result, it increases safety for the operator. It also reduces the risk of slips, falls, accidents and injuries. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to operate so it is Ideal for landscaping contractors, forestry/timber cutting service providers, farmers/ranchers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CTK-8253, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

