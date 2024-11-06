(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Instruments® (MI), the inventor of the HCRTM

Imaging technology, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Visiopharm, a global leader in AI-driven precision pathology software. This collaboration brings together MI's clinical-grade HCRTM with Visiopharm's Oncotopix® Discovery software, empowering users with a highly flexible, deep approach to precise and efficient image analysis for RNA-ISH assays.

MI's class-leading HCRTM Pro RNA-ISH assay, lauded for making protease-free sample preparation the standard for RNA-ISH, provides unparalleled specificity and sensitivity in RNA detection and enables seamless integration with existing IHC/IF workflows. When combined with Oncotopix® Discovery, researchers can analyze chromogenic and fluorescent HCRTM Pro RNA-ISH and HCRTM

Pro RNA-ISH + IHC/IF co-detection images with more precise segmentation and spot counting, ensuring accurate gene expression profiling in even the most challenging samples.

"Our North Star at MI is to set bioimaging assays to a true 'clinical-grade' standard, focusing on performance, robustness, and accessibility," said Dr. Aneesh Acharya, Chief Commercial Officer at Molecular Instruments. "Partnering with Visiopharm reflects our shared drive to delivering clinical-grade assays, paired with world-class analysis tools that empower pathologists and support downstream decision-making. We're thrilled to kickstart this journey with the team at Visiopharm to bring new possibilities to RNA-ISH."

Visiopharm's Oncotopix® Discovery software enables users to explore complex tissue data intuitively and customize analyses to fit their specific experimental needs. Its advanced exploratory capabilities enhance analysis accuracy in complex tissue samples. The ability to develop custom deep-learning-based segmentation algorithms, which can account for both cellular and nuclear morphology, enables more precise quantification of RNA. This marks a significant improvement over traditional methods, which often struggle with complex or irregular structures, such as a nuclear or multinucleate cells, leading to missed or inaccurate counts.

"At Visiopharm, our mission is to empower researchers with advanced tools that deliver unmatched precision in image analysis," said Regan Baird, Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy Deployment of Visiopharm. "Partnering with Molecular Instruments allows us to elevate the standard of RNA-ISH analysis, integrating our Oncotopix® Discovery software with MI's HCRTM technology to provide researchers with an unprecedented level of accuracy and efficiency. We are excited to collaborate and advance the field of precision pathology, accelerating breakthroughs in disease research and diagnostics."

This partnership marks a pivotal advancement in research, combining high-performance, clinical-grade RNA-ISH with sophisticated image analysis. Together, we are equipping scientists to drive breakthroughs in disease studies, offering deeper insights into gene expression and protein interactions. By integrating our innovative technologies, we aim to accelerate discoveries across translational medicine, where accurately and precisely understanding gene and protein expression are essential.

About Molecular Instruments:

Molecular Instruments® ( ) develops and synthesizes molecular kits powered by the breakthrough HCRTM imaging platform for applications in academic research, drug development, synthetic biology, and clinical pathology and diagnostics.

About Visiopharm:

Visiopharm is a leading provider of AI-driven precision pathology software for research and diagnostics. In research, it is a technology leader providing tools that help scientists, pathologists, and image analysis experts produce accurate data for all types of tissue-based research. In diagnostics, it is a leader within clinical applications, with no fewer than nine diagnostic algorithms cleared under IVDR for EU and UK customers. These applications provide diagnostic decision support and can be easily activated and integrated into existing lab workflows. Founded in 2002, Visiopharm is privately owned and operates internationally with over 750 customer accounts in more than 40 countries. The company's headquarters are located in Denmark's Medicon Valley, with legal entities in Sweden, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States, and local representation in France and China.

For more information visit visiopharm .

Media Contact: Joyce Yoo, Associate Director of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Molecular Instruments

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED