Amodio Facilitates 56-Unit New Britain Apartment Complex Sale For $4.8M

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

15-45 Elam St., New Britain, CT

Eric Amodio, CCIM, MBA

15-45 Elam St., New Britain, CT

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amodio & Co is pleased to announce the sale of 15-45 Elam Street, New Britain, CT. The 6 building, 56-unit brick complex known as Elam Court was built in 1967, and is comprised of all 1-bedroom units. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, ample surface parking, and walking distance to park, restaurants, and shops.The property traded hands for $4.8M ($85,714/unit). At time of sale, the property was fully leased yielding 6.3% going-in cap rate with below market rents.The property benefits from strategic proximity to newly renovated Osgood Park, E.C. Goodwin Technical, CREC academy, Stanley Black & Decker world headquarters and direct highway access to I-84.Eric Amodio, CCIM, MBA of Amodio & Co Real Estate represented the seller, Elam Gardens, LLC, as well as sourced the buyer, LYP Management, LLC.

Eric Amodio, CCIM, MBA

Amodio & Co Real Estate

+1 860-674-8908 ext. 102

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.