Information Regarding The Results Of The Supervisory Review And Evaluation Process Of Urbo Bankas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of the of Lithuania, taking into account the results of the 2024 supervisory review and evaluation process of the Private Limited Liability Company Urbo Bankas (registration No. 112027077, registered office address: Konstitucijos pr. 18B, LT-09308 Vilnius, Lithuania) (hereinafter, the“Bank”), issued No. 03-137 of 31 October 2024 setting the amount of the additional capital requirement for the Bank until the date of consideration of the results of the next supervisory review and evaluation process by the Board of the Bank of Lithuania at 2.42% of the aggregate amount of the risk-weighted exposures. The Bank is to cover the additional capital requirement by at least 56.25% of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital and at least 75% of Tier 1 (T1) capital.

Taking into account the amount of the additional capital requirement set by the resolution of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania, the Bank has to meet the following minimum own funds requirements:

- Common Equity Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 5.86%;

- Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 7.81%;

- overall SREP capital adequacy ratio of 10.42%.

It is also recommended that the Bank has a Pillar 2 Guidance (P2G) capital of 1% which should be included in the capital planning and risk management frameworks of the Bank, including the risk appetite management framework and recovery planning.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail ...



