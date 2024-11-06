Advent Technologies’ Greek Subsidiary, Advanced Energy Technologies S.A. Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technologies S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) announced today that it has installed three new members to its Board of Directors. The new directors are Mr. Konstantinos Ferderigos, Mr. Dimosthenis Dimopoulos, and Mr. Vasilis Bournas.

Mr. Ferderigos is Advent's Global Director of IT and the General Manager of its Greece operations. He is a dynamic international IT executive with extensive experience leading transformative ERP, CRM, Blockchain, and AI projects for global industry leaders. He is adept at driving technology strategy to unlock business value and achieve operational excellence. A strategic thinker and technology leader with a proven track record in complex, multinational environments, including European Executive Committee membership, Mr. Ferderigos is known for delivering results and operational improvements, including successful IT transformations in over 22 countries. He specializes in Cyber Security, AI (Certified MIT Artificial Intelligence Implications for Business Strategy), and ERP implementations and operations.

Mr. Dimosthenis Dimopoulos is the Head Lawyer of the Dimosthenis Dimopoulos & Associates Law Office, based in Athens, Greece. Mr. Dimopoulos graduated from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens LLB. He has over 40 years of experience in Corporate and Company Law as well as Tax Law and is representing clients in the courts of Greece, in all degrees of jurisdiction. He has also been a member of numerous Boards of Directors of both private and public entities over the years.

Mr. Vasilis Bournas is an expert financial consultant with extensive experience in accounting, tax advisory, and business consulting. As the founder and CEO of B&S Consulting, he has guided numerous organizations in the private and public sectors. Mr. Bournas has served in leadership roles, including as Financial Advisor for "Alfeios Rodi" S.A. and as a Board Member of Attiko Hospital. His career also includes public service as Deputy Mayor of Petroupoli, where he spearheaded key infrastructure projects. Additionally, he has been actively involved in the agricultural sector, administrating olive oil and pomegranate companies.

About Advanced Energy Technologies S.A.

Advanced Energy Technologies S.A. is a wholly-owned Greek subsidiary of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., focused on research and development of advanced materials and products for renewable energy. Recently, the Company's RHyno project was selected as the top project amongst 385 applicants across Europe for €34.5 million in funding from the EU's Innovation Fund.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in California with offices in Greece and holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“plan,”“could,”“may,”“will,”“believe,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“goal,”“project,” and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to maintain the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities' potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance Advent's corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning its relationships and actions with technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company's business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading“Risk Factors” in Advent's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 13, 2024, as well as the other information filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are strongly encouraged to read Advent's filings with the SEC, available at , for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Advent's business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

...gy