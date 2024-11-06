Mous Worth Rs 2,8050.62 Crore Signed At Rising Rajasthan Education Pre-Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 6 (IANS) A total of 507 MoUs worth Rs 28,050.62 crore were signed on Wednesday during the Rising Rajasthan Education Pre Summit 2024 in Jaipur.

The summit was inaugurated by Rajasthan Chief Bhajanlal Sharma.

The School Education Department signed 61 MoUs worth Rs 2043.75 crore, the Sanskrit Education Department (12 MoUs worth Rs 105 crore), the Higher Education and Technical Education Department (425 MoUs worth Rs 23871.87 crore) while the Youth Affairs and Sports Department (four MoUs worth Rs 2,000 crore).

Similarly, the Skill and Entrepreneurship Department signed five MoUs worth Rs 30 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, State Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar said: "I thank the people of Rajasthan, investors, philanthropists and donors for connecting with the soil of the state."

"Education forms the basic foundation of one's life, no matter what goals are being set by students, education always remains the pillar of one's life. We are committed to imparting values along with education," he added.

The Minister added, "For the first time, textbooks were distributed on time on July 5. The Department created a world record by planting seven crore saplings. More than one crore people created a record by doing Surya Namaskar. We have made many such achievements. I thank all those who have donated their hard-earned money for the progress of children."

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Youth and Sports Affairs Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and Education and Minister Dilawar were present on the occasion.