Brazilian Real Estate Funds Face Record Downturn In October

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) October marked a challenging period for funds (FIIs) in Brazil, as they faced their most significant downturn in history.



The Ifix index, a benchmark for this sector, fell by 3.06%, marking the steepest decline since November 2022. This drop brought the value of fund shares close to their historical lows from March of the previous year.



The backdrop to this decline is a complex economic environment characterized by fiscal policy uncertainties and rising inflation control concerns.



These factors have led to increased interest rates on future market contracts, diminishing the appeal of FIIs as investors shift towards more stable government bonds.



Long-term NTN-B rates, which have a strong correlation with FIIs, have reached new highs this year, exceeding 6.5% plus inflation (IPCA).







Gabriel Barbosa, manager of TRX Real Estate (TRXF11 ), one of the largest players in the market with assets worth R$ 2.15 billion and 184,000 shareholders, highlights the abrupt shift in market conditions.



Until August, the outlook was positive, with plans for new issuances underway. However, by September, these plans were shelved due to market instability.

FII Market Dynamics

The decline in FII values has been more pronounced among funds investing in physical assets ("brick" funds), with an average discount of 16% compared to their net asset value. This figure is slightly better than the historical low of 17% seen last March.



Corporate office funds have suffered the most, with discounts reaching 33%. In contrast, shopping centers and logistics warehouses have seen discounts of 18% and 11%, respectively.



Despite these challenges, some fund managers see opportunities amidst the turmoil. TRXF11 capitalized on market conditions by issuing R$ 224 million in real estate receivables certificates (CRIs) at attractive rates.



The fund also increased its cash reserves to R$ 400 million to weather the storm. This move positions the fund for future opportunities.



Similarly, HSI Fundos Imobiliários has adapted its strategy by selling minority stakes and reinvesting in more profitable ventures.



The fund's shares currently trade at a 25% discount to their net asset value. Despite this, it maintains a robust dividend yield of 11.5%.



The broader market sentiment remains cautious as analysts like Flávio Pires from Santander predict continued volatility until late December.



He anticipates a potential recovery in the second quarter of 2025, driven by strategic reinvestments and seasonal investor behavior.



In summary, FIIs face significant headwinds due to macroeconomic uncertainties and investor shifts towards fixed income securities.



However, strategic adaptations by fund managers highlight the resilience and potential growth opportunities in this challenging landscape.

MENAFN06112024007421016031ID1108856490