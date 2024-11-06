Lebanon Foreign Ministry Files New Complaint Against Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Lebanon files a new complaint to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) regarding Israel's on Lebanon from October 25 to November 1, 2024.

In a statement, the of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants said, the complaint was submitted through Lebanon's permanent mission to the UN in New York to document the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and face the international community as well as the Security Council with their responsibility to take action and halt the aggression.

Lebanon has condemned Israel's continuous aggression against it, violation of its sovereignty, ground infiltration of its territory, perpetration of more massacres, and persistent and systematic destruction of the border villages, the Foreign Ministry said.

Lebanon has warned that this systematic destruction indicates the Israeli army's endeavor to turn the borderline into an uninhabited buffer zone, it added.

The statement said Lebanon has also condemned Israel's continuous targeting of the crowded residential buildings, places of worship, and shrines, putting the archeological sites in Tyre and Baalbek at risk.

Lebanon renewed calls to condemn Israel's hostile acts and take measures to halt them, in addition to holding it fully responsible for the massive losses of lives and properties, and demanding its full and unconditional withdrawal of the occupied Lebanese lands and the full implementation of UN Resolution 1701, it concluded.

Since September 23, Lebanon has been facing aggressive air raids by occupying forces, resulting in significant human and financial losses and displacing thousands of people. (end)

