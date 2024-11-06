Ruckus Erupts In J&K Assembly As Deputy CM Surinder Chowdry Moves Resolution For Restoration Of Special Status

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ruckus erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday as Deputy Chief Surinder Chowdry tabled a urging the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status. The move reignited tensions surrounding Article 370, which had been scrapped in August 2019 and previously granted J&K special constitutional autonomy.

The first assembly session in six years saw an immediate uproar when Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chowdary began reading the resolution. The resolution opposes the 2019 J&K Reorganisation Act, which redefined J&K's status and seeks a full reversal of the changes. BJP lawmakers launched a fierce protest, with objections filling the assembly floor.



“This house opposes the revocation of J&K's special status and calls for the complete rescinding of the J&K Reorganisation Act,” the resolution reads, adding that it“resolves to strive for the restoration of all constitutional guarantees granted to Jammu and Kashmir in their original form.”

The BJP's strong reaction reflects the party's firm stance on Article 370. Prime Minister Narendra Modi' s government revoked J&K's special status in August 2019, citing national integration and uniformity as reasons for the reorganization.

Amid the chaotic scenes, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the session, planning to reconvene for Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address.

“That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal,” the resolution moved by Choudhary reads.

The resolution added that the process should safeguard national unity and the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Amidst the din, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather put the resolution to the vote, which was passed. As the chaos ensued, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes.

Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. This move led to the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.