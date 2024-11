57% Of Banking Executives Struggle With Data Silos, Blocking AI-Driven Personalization, Clevertap's New Report Highlights

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) 57% of Executives Struggle with Data Silos, Blocking AI-Driven Personalization, CleverTap's New Report Highlights

CleverTap , the all-in-one engagement platform, today released its latest Research Report with insights into the global banking landscape,“Banking on AI: A Leader's Guide to Customer Engagement Excellence in Banking”. The report reveals that 57% of banking executives have yet to achieve a unified customer view, indicating significant challenges with data silos due to technological barriers and cost constraints. These data challenges are impacting banks' ability to deliver personalized, seamless customer experiences in an era where AI-driven engagement is becoming essential.



The research explores the transformative shift within the banking sector leveraging AI to address modern banking challenges, including the need for personalized and secure digital experiences amid rapid digital transformation. Through this study, CleverTap set out to identify where the AI opportunity lies for banks and introduced its strategic framework to help banks build excellence in customer engagement, along with highlighting key trends for Banks in customer engagement within the AI space, while understanding the challenges and opportunities faced by banking leaders. Furthermore, the company also assessed AI's role in enhancing customer experiences.

The methodology included a survey of 50 senior executives in India's banking sector, in-depth interviews for qualitative insights, and analysis of industry benchmarks and best practices. This research covered banks with a combined total asset size of about $3.03 trillion, spanning APAC, the Middle East, North America, LATAM, and the EU.

Insights from the report reveal that 3 out of 4 banking executives may be missing out on critical opportunities to build customer loyalty and drive sustainable growth, as they focus heavily on short-term revenue targets. To effectively balance short-term metrics with long-term financial outcomes, banks need to harness advanced analytics that not only track current performance but also predict future customer behaviors.

To assess the gaps and identify opportunities for the banking sectors in the age of AI, CleverTap has developed a framework that will serve as a foundation to improve customer experiences and drive long-term value. CleverTap's Core Four Framework – encompassing Trust, Technology, Touchpoints, and Transactions – is designed to help banks transition from product-focused to customer-centric approaches, cultivating deeper relationships and delivering phy-gital experiences. The research covers the nuances for retail banks, neo-banks, and specialized banks, providing insights across the four core pillars.

Key gaps identified basis of the framework include:



Loyal customers generate

2.5x higher transaction value than others, and referred prospects are 3.5x more likely to onboard. However, 50% of banking executives do not effectively leverage their high-NPS (Net Promoter Score) customers

57% of banking executives have yet to implement a unified customer view, suggesting issues with data silos. The primary obstacles to unification are technological challenges and associated costs

41% of banking executives are not using real-time segmentation capabilities, limiting their ability to deliver timely and personalized communication Banks using more than four channels in their engagement campaigns see a

53% improvement in conversions compared to those using fewer than four channels, yet only about 33% of banks have adopted this approach

Banks can harness the power of the Core Four by implementing a comprehensive AI strategy, as detailed in CleverTap's report Banking on AI: A Leader's Guide to Customer Engagement Excellence in Banking.

This approach consists of three key stages:



Operational Optimizers

focus on using AI to enhance operational efficiency through the automation of routine tasks and improved workflow processes

Personalization & Experimentation Architects where AI is applied to improve orchestration while personalizing interactions and conducting experiments at scale to boost conversion Strategic Innovators showcase the use of AI for automating strategic decision-making and providing deeper insights for long-term planning

Commenting on the report, Jacob Joseph, VP - Data Science, CleverTap said, “The banking sector has often played catch-up when it comes to tech innovations, but customer familiarity with digital solutions is making it clear that banks need to bridge this divide quickly. The banking sector often remains a 'follower' in tech adoption. This cautious stance means banks typically wait for proof of concept before fully embracing new technologies. Our latest report dives into how AI can bridge the current gaps in customer experience and operational efficiency, helping banks not only meet evolving customer expectations but exceed them. By deploying integrated, AI-powered solutions, banks can deliver the hyper-personalized experiences today's customers expect, building lasting trust and loyalty. For banks aiming to stay competitive in a digital-first world, AI isn't optional - it's essential.”

Looking ahead at the future of the banking sector with AI, CleverTap's latest insights highlight six transformative AI outlooks that are poised to redefine customer engagement and operations:



Customer engagement for banking is driven by innovations like synthetic data, which enhances analytics without compromising privacy

Banks are also prioritizing emotional engagement, using AI to create immersive experiences and personalized gamification that fosters customer loyalty

Modernizing MarTech through AI-powered ecosystems allows banks to integrate data and services seamlessly, enhancing customer experiences

A shift towards a customer-centric approach, leveraging AI for dynamic personalization, further strengthens relationships and retention

Additionally, implementing responsible AI frameworks builds trust by ensuring transparency

and compliance Finally, the collaboration with fintech firms through AI-powered open banking creates holistic financial ecosystems, offering a wider range of services and real-time insights to customers, thereby increasing trust and engagement

For more information and insights download the report

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the leading all-in-one customer engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value. CleverTap is trusted by over 2000 brands like Domino's, Levis, Jio, Papa John's, Zomato, Kotak Bank, Air Asia, Carousell, TD Bank, and Tesco to help build personalized experiences for all their customers. The platform is powered by TesseractDBTM – the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering speed and cost efficiency at scale.

Backed by top-tier investors such as Accel, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, CDPQ, and 360 One, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, with presence across Seattle, London, São Paulo, Bogota, Mexico, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, Vietnam, and Jakarta.

For more information, visit clevertap or follow us on:

LinkedIn:

