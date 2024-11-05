Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING)
Global Macro and Markets
Global Markets: Markets showed signs of last-minute positioning yesterday ahead of the US election results. Risk assets rallied even though the latest polls continue to show no indication that one candidate is preferred over another. There are 7 swing states, so it could take a while for us to get the results, as recounting is likely for some of these tight races. The S&P 500 was up 1.2% and equity futures rose in Japan and Australia. Investors boosted bullish options positioning in Treasuries. Treasuries ended mixed with late gains. 10-year yields were down about 2bp and 2-year yields were up about 1bp, extending the day's flattening move. For FX, the 1-week traded level of vols is very high with USDJPY at 18.5%. Overall we think a Trump clean-sweep would be USD positive and Kamala's win would be USD negative, while a contested outcome would also be USD negative. Asian FX was stronger in general on Tuesday, except for the KRW, which was down 0.4% against the USD. Gains were led by MYR, which rose 0.6%
G-7 Macro: In terms of macro data yesterday, the US service sector expanded in October at the fastest pace in over two years, fueled by a pickup in hiring. The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) non-manufacturing index increased to 56 in October, the highest since July 2022. The figure topped all but one forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Readings above 50 signal growth
US 3Q GDP is due today. Resilient consumer spending should power a second consecutive 3% GDP print. Residential construction could be a bit of a drag, while business capex looks to be running fairly weak.
Australia : The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left policy rates unchanged yesterday but revised its 2025 growth forecasts lower. We don't expect any easing until 1Q25.
Taiwan : Taiwan's October CPI inflation data is set to be published in the afternoon today. We are looking for inflation to be little changed on the month, and edge down to 1.7% YoY from 1.8% YoY. The cooling of inflation will likely open the door for the next monetary policy move to be a rate cut, though there appears to be little rush for this as recent indicators have signalled solid growth. We are expecting the CBC to stand pat until 2025.
What to look out for: US election results, Taiwan CPI, Philippines trade balance and unemployment rate
November 6th
Philippines: September imports, exports, trade balance, unemployment rate
Taiwan: October CPI
November 7th
Australia: September imports, exports, trade balance, October foreign reserves
China: October imports, exports, trade balance, foreign reserves
Indonesia: October foreign reserves
Japan: September labour cash earnings, real cash earnings
Philippines:3Q GDP, October foreign reserves
Singapore: October foreign reserves
S Korea: September BoP current account balance, goods balance
November 8th
China: 3Q BoP current account balance
India: November foreign exchange reserves
Japan: September leading index CI
Taiwan: October imports, exports, trade balance
US: November FOMC rate decision, U. of Mich sentiment
China: October PPI, CPI (November 9th)
MENAFN05112024000222011065ID1108855088
Author:
Deepali Bhargava, Min Joo Kang
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.