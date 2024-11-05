Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Global Macro and Markets

G-7 Macro: In terms of macro data yesterday, the US service sector expanded in October at the fastest pace in over two years, fueled by a pickup in hiring. The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) non-manufacturing index increased to 56 in October, the highest since July 2022. The figure topped all but one forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Readings above 50 signal growth

US 3Q GDP is due today. Resilient consumer spending should power a second consecutive 3% GDP print. Residential construction could be a bit of a drag, while business capex looks to be running fairly weak.

Australia : The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left policy rates unchanged yesterday but revised its 2025 growth forecasts lower. We don't expect any easing until 1Q25.

Taiwan : Taiwan's October CPI inflation data is set to be published in the afternoon today. We are looking for inflation to be little changed on the month, and edge down to 1.7% YoY from 1.8% YoY. The cooling of inflation will likely open the door for the next monetary policy move to be a rate cut, though there appears to be little rush for this as recent indicators have signalled solid growth. We are expecting the CBC to stand pat until 2025.