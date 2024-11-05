Exhibitors From Over 60 Countries At Havana’S International Trade Fair

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Cuba willing to deepen relations with Tanzania

HAVANA, Cuba, (ACN) – More than 700 exhibitors from 63 nations are attending Havana's International Trade Fair, which proves the event's interest at the world level.

Cuban foreign trade and Oscar Perez-Oliva stressed the significance of 40th Havana fair during the opening ceremony at Expocuba exhibit ground, in the presence of Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Perez-Oliva said that the presence at the event of foreign businesspeople revealed their interest in the Cuban market despite current difficulties, marked by a current energy emergency situation and after eastern Cuba was hard hit by hurricane Oscar.

He said that over 250 companies are taking part at the fair, including the local private sector and more than 60 Cubans residing abroad who are developing businesses here.

Major Cuban trade partners are also represented at the event, such as Venezuela, China, Vietnam, Russia, Mexico and Spain, along with the attendance of official delegations and chambers of commerce from other nations.

The fair's agenda included an investment forum, panels and business rounds promoting territorial development.

After the ceremony was over, the Cuban president cut the ribbon to officially open the fair from the central pavilion in which Cuban companies are exhibiting their goods and services.

Meanwhile, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez conveyed his Tanzanian counterpart Mahmoud Thabit Kombo the island's willingness to further expand bilateral relations.

On his X account, Rodriguez explained that in conversation with Thabit Kombo, who winds up a visit to Havana on November 5, he noted that the two nations share huge potential in biotechnology, healthcare, education and agriculture.

During his stay here, the Tanzanian foreign minister met several activities on his agenda with talks with Cuban authorities.

Cuba and Tanzania established diplomatic relations in 1962 and later in 1964, Cuba started cooperation with the African nation, particularly in the areas of healthcare and education.

The post Exhibitors from over 60 countries at Havana's International Trade Fair appeared first on Caribbean News Global .