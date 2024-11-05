Ireland Indie Artist KAWAII HOE Hits Top 2 On Apple Music In Multiple Countries With AI-Powered Debut Album, The Reality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ireland's Independent Artist KAWAII HOE Hits Top 2 on Apple in Multiple Countries with AI-Powered Debut Album The Reality

KAWAII HOE hits Top 2 on Apple Music charts in Ireland and Hong Kong with debut album, The Reality. New Christmas song 'i choose you (swipe!!) Brings Fresh Vibe

- KAWAII HOELONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rising pop/electro artist KAWAII HOE , born in Hong Kong, shaped in London, and now based in Wexford, Ireland, is making waves with their debut album, The Reality . The album has climbed to Top 2 on Apple Music's Electronic Album Charts in both Ireland and Hong Kong and has also secured a spot in Ireland's Top 100 Albums on Apple Music, currently at Number 87. Known for blending AI-powered production with boundary-pushing pop, KAWAII HOE is captivating listeners worldwide."The Reality" reflects KAWAII HOE's diverse background, drawing on Asian, British, and Irish influences, and features a vibrant, genre-blending sound inspired by artists like 100 gecs, Charli XCX, and Dorian Electra. The album explores themes of identity, fantasy, and the search for self in a hyper-connected world. Each track invites listeners to journey between dreams and reality, examining both the allure and complexities of digital life, relationships, and self-discovery. Through their bold use of AI in music production, KAWAII HOE creates a soundscape that blends innovation with introspection, establishing them as a standout voice in today's digital music landscape.Beyond chart success, KAWAII HOE's music has sparked massive engagement on TikTok, especially in Indonesia, with user-generated videos (UGC) featuring their songs accumulating over 19 million views and 715,000 likes. This strong social media presence is propelling KAWAII HOE's reach globally, with listeners responding to their innovative approach and relatable themes.Adding to the momentum, KAWAII HOE has released a festive new single,“i choose you (swipe!!)”, offering a playful, modern twist on holiday romance. With upbeat rhythms and lyrics about finding love in the digital age, the single is perfect for listeners seeking something fresh this season.“'i choose you (swipe!!)' is my playful take on finding love in today's digital age, especially during the holidays when everyone's looking for that extra bit of warmth and connection. It's a song for anyone who's been scrolling and hoping, combining the spirit of the season with the thrill of swiping.” - KAWAII HOE, on the new single.With "The Reality" charting on Apple Music internationally and a holiday single for the season, KAWAII HOE is bringing their globally inspired, AI-driven sound to a wider audience, reshaping the future of pop music.Listen to“i choose you (swipe!!)” on all streaming platforms starting November 8:Watch the festive lyrics video here:KAWAII HOE is available for interviews & opportunities, please email ....About KAWAII HOE ( )KAWAII HOE is an emerging pop/electro artist whose journey from Hong Kong to London and now Ireland infuses their music with a rich blend of cultural influences. Their debut album, The Reality, has captivated global audiences, reaching Top 2 on Apple Music's Electronic Album Charts in both Ireland and Hong Kong, and securing a Top 100 place in the current Apple Music Ireland Top Album chart. Known for using AI-driven production, KAWAII HOE merges innovative technology with vibrant, genre-blending sounds inspired by artists like 100 gecs, Charli XCX, and Dorian Electra.With videos featuring their songs amassing over 20 million views on TikTok, their music continues to gain traction across social media, attracting listeners drawn to KAWAII HOE's fearless exploration of identity, fantasy, and self-discovery. Pushing boundaries with both music and technology, KAWAII HOE is pioneering an innovative and fresh direction with technology in pop music for the digital age.About P AI MUSIC LABEL (Epistle Limited) [ ]At AI MUSIC LABEL (AIML), operated by EPISTLE LTD, we believe everyone has a story worth sharing. AIML empowers individuals to turn personal experiences into impactful songs, using advanced AI technology to craft resonant, authentic compositions. Our platform amplifies underrepresented voices, providing a channel for people's stories to be heard globally. Through song releases, we aim to build empathy, inspire connection, and foster understanding across cultures. All our artists are real people, with music created through AI. KAWAII HOE proudly leads as the inaugural artist of this visionary project.

KAWAII HOE - i choose you (swipe!!) [Lyrics Video]

