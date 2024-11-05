عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mineralys Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


11/5/2024 4:16:17 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced that management will be participating in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences.

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference:
Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Time: 4:00pm EST
Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast Link
Stifel Healthcare Conference:
Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Time: 10:20am EST
Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast Link
Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Time: 4:15pm EST
Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast Link

Live webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed under“News and Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys website at . A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About Mineralys Therapeutics
 Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension and CKD. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit . Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact:

Investor Relations
 ...

Media Relations
 Tom Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 515-707-9678
Email: ...


MENAFN05112024004107003653ID1108854190


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search