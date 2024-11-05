(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Montgomery Robbins, Inc. Shares How Infinity Edge Pools are Redefining Modern Outdoor Design

- John Montgomery ALAMO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infinity-edge pools, renowned for their seamless beauty and illusion of boundless water, continue to be a top choice for seeking breathtaking outdoor design. With an elegant structure that appears to dissolve into the surrounding landscape, infinity-edge pools blur the boundary between water, sky, and scenery, offering an unparalleled visual experience.These pools, sometimes known as "Zero-edge" or "Vanishing-edge" pools, use carefully engineered edge boundaries that allow water to flow over the side into a hidden catch basin, giving the mesmerizing impression of a never-ending water surface. The best settings for infinity-edge pools are properties overlooking dramatic views, allowing the pool to extend the surrounding landscape and connect it visually to the natural scenery beyond.“An infinity-edge pool brings the environment into the water,” says John Montgomery, Founding Landscape Architect at Montgomery Robbins, Inc.“By eliminating the traditional pool boundary, we're able to create a truly immersive experience for homeowners-a pool that not only stands out but also harmonizes with its surroundings.”Infinity-edge pools also serve as ideal reflection pools, elevating their serene, surreal quality by capturing still reflections. With carefully chosen materials, such as dark interior tiles that maintain a focus on the water's surface, these pools become reflective mirrors of the natural world. Whether overlooking a hillside garden or a vineyard, infinity-edge pools can amplify the beauty of the landscape, offering tranquil, picture-perfect reflections for a welcoming home view.But perhaps the most captivating effect of an infinity-edge pool is the mirror-like reflection of the sky. As the water meets the vanishing edge, the pool becomes a canvas for nature's ever-changing display, with sunrises, sunsets, and starry nights reflecting back at homeowners in stunning clarity.“Our clients are constantly amazed at the sense of wonder these pools create,” adds John.“With each passing moment, the pool reflects a new view, and it's that continuous beauty that keeps infinity-edge pools in high demand.”

