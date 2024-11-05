عربي


Amir Casts His Vote In Constitutional Amendment Referendum

Amir Casts His Vote In Constitutional Amendment Referendum


11/5/2024 2:01:05 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani participated, with his loyal people, in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the Permanent constitution of the State of Qatar.
HH the Amir cast his vote on Tuesday morning at the 15th Referendum Committee headquarters in Barahat Msheireb.

