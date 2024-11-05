Changes In The Supervisory Board Of Admirals Group AS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The General Meeting of Admirals Group AS has appointed Juri Kartakov as a new member of the Supervisory Board of the Company, effective from 01.10.2024.

Juri Kartakov has been associated with the Admirals group since 2009, having previously also served on the Supervisory Board of the Company (years 2009 – 2010, 2014 – 2016, 2017 – 2018) and on the subsidiary Admiral Markets AS Management (years 2009 – 2014) and Supervisory Boards (years 2015 – 2017). Besides Admirals group he is a Management Board member in FinWizard OÜ and FWiz International OÜ.

The Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS shall operate from 01.10.2024 in the following composition: Anatolie Mihalcenco, Dmitri Lauš, Priit Rohumaa, Olga Senjuškina and Juri Kartakov.

Additional information:



Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS

...

+372 6309 300

