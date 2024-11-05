Full Circle Lithium's FCL-XTM Achieves Major Technical Milestone By Rapidly Extinguishing Two EV Fires In Controlled Burns

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Using
FCL's concentrated
FCL-X ProTM
agent, two controlled EVs fires were fully extinguished in minutes with no reignition, using limited amounts of agent.
This major milestone for LIB fire safety was organized by FCL-XTM 's
new US distributor - AEST Fire & Safety - in front of over 50 US firefighters and fire-safety industry experts.
TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF ), a USA-based lithium-ion firefighting agent product manufacturer, announces the resounding success of its innovative proprietary lithium-ion battery firefighting agent - FCL-XTM
-
quickly and safely extinguishing controlled burns of
two electric vehicles (EV) - a
Nissan Leaf and a Kia EV9 - with no reignition.
Organized by the technical team at FCL-XTM's
US distributor
AEST
Fire & Safety
("AEST")
with
the assistance of
regional expert firefighters in Jefferson,
Troup, and Harris
County, Georgia,
FCL
demonstrated the
effectiveness of
FCL-XTM
in two real-life EV fires. The demonstrations used
the
FCL-X ProTM
concentrate product.
FCL
developed FCL-X ProTM to assist firefighters in utilizing
FCL-XTM
in a more efficient format
for
adding to fire engines' tanks.
FCL-X ProTM
comes in a box of two pails containing enough material to mix with 250 gallons
(g)
of water per pail or 500g
per box of
two
pails. Most fire engines have tank capacities varying from 250g
to over 1,000g
which makes our format ideal depending on the size of the tank on the fire engine.
" FCL-XTM , a proprietary product under patent application, is the
first and
only
product in the world that we are aware of to truly extinguish
lithium-ion
battery fires, from small to
large EV batteries,"
said David Laviner, Founder
& President
of AEST.
"The fire service and industrial customers alike are years behind in
being able to extinguish lithium-ion
battery fires
effectively.
Before the
creation of the
FCL-XTM
fire suppression agent,
there was no great way to extinguish lithium-ion battery
fires,
and this has cost lives and
significant
property damage.
Now, together with
FCL,
AEST can change that."
Carlos Vicens, CEO
and Director
of FCL
stated,
"We are on the verge of something transformative for the fire and safety industry.
The
FCL-XTM
fire suppression
agent
has demonstrated time and again that it is uniquely effective in safely extinguishing and
mitigating the risks associated with dangerous lithium-ion battery fires.
We look forward to having this product in the hands of first responders, and every person that needs it, consistent with our mission to
ensure accessibility to this critical safety solution that should
ultimately safeguard lives and property."
Controlled EV Burns
The first burn
was
performed on a
fully equipped and functioning
2014 Nissan Leaf with a 40-kWh battery at approximately 50% battery charge. AEST's team of firefighters ignited the vehicle using a blow torch from beneath the car and started extinguishing the vehicle only after it was fully engulfed in flames and the battery was in a
full thermal runaway.
The fire was first attacked with an extinguisher and immediately after with a 30-gallon per minute (gpm) pressure hose and nozzle.
Usually,
firefighters attack these fires with one or two 125 gpm pressure hoses and nozzles. The fire was under control in less than five minutes while using less than 250g of
FCL-XTM . Another important effect of using
FCL-XTM
on an EV fire was the rapid extinguishing of the fire in other parts of the vehicle excluding the battery, which was evident by the limited damage to the interior of the vehicle.
The second burn was performed on a Kia EV9 with a 77kWh
battery at approximately 95% battery charge. AEST's team of firefighters ignited the vehicle
by puncturing the battery from
the
back seat
and
started extinguishing the vehicle only after it was fully engulfed in flames and the battery was in full thermal run-away.
In this case, because of the size of the fire, it was
immediately
attacked
with a 30-gpm pressure hose and
high-pressure
nozzle.
Again, the team demonstrated the efficacy of
FCL-XTM
with a purposely very low gpm. The fire was under control in less than
six
minutes while using
approximately
350 gallons of
FCL-XTM .
The effectiveness of
FCL-XTM
on the remaining part of the burning vehicle excluding the battery
was evident as a large portion of the interior vehicle was almost unaffected by the fire. The burning vehicle reached up to 1,200F and FCL-XTM
reduced the temperature to approximately 120 -150F within 6 mins.
These results compare extremely favourable and FCL considers these two controlled burns and past tests a resounding success specially when compared to current methods. According to the International Association of Fire and Rescue Services, firefighters may need to use up to 40,000g of water on average to extinguish an EV fire, with outliers taking more than 100,000g of water. In addition to this it can take hours, usually between four to eight hours to extinguish an EV battery fire and it can smoulder for hours before reigniting if not properly treated.
Additional videos and photos are being gathered and will be available soon to the public and investors on and also on all of FCL's social media presence.
Operational
Update
Hurricane Helene and Milton Impact: Operations at the Nahunta plant is
currently back to normal
after power outages and other infrastructure issues in the area.
We can confirm that there
was
no impact on the Nahunta plant's operations
and infrastructure besides minimal disruption in closing and reopening the plant.
Cessation of Recycling and Processing Operations: As previously reported, given continuing
challenges in the lithium markets,
FCL
has focused all its efforts and resources on
its FCL-XTM fire extinguishing agent.
Management Changes:
The following
persons are no longer with FCL: (i)
Thomas Currin, formerly Chief Operating Officer of the Company and President of its USA subsidiary, and (ii) William Bourcier, formerly Chief Technical Officer of the Company.
The Company wishes them well in their future endeavors.
About Full Circle Lithium Corp.
FCL has developed an innovative lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing agent - FCL-XTM , to address the increasing number of difficult to extinguish and hazardous lithium-ion battery-based fires. A PCT patent application has been filed by the Company to protect its FCL-XTM invention. Additional information regarding FCL is available on SEDAR at
under the Company's profile and on its website .
Cautionary Statement
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the Canada and which are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of
FCL-XTM through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-XTM
which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-XTM
and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-XTM including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the technical elements in a processing and refining business, loss of key technical and other staff, lithium price fluctuations, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.
SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Corp.
