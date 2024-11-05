Full Circle Lithium's FCL-XTM Achieves Major Technical Milestone By Rapidly Extinguishing Two EV Fires In Controlled Burns

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Using

FCL's concentrated

FCL-X ProTM

agent, two controlled EVs fires were fully extinguished in minutes with no reignition, using limited amounts of agent. This major milestone for LIB fire safety was organized by FCL-XTM 's

new US distributor - AEST Fire & Safety - in front of over 50 US firefighters and fire-safety experts.



TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF ), a USA-based lithium-ion firefighting agent product manufacturer, announces the resounding success of its innovative proprietary lithium-ion battery firefighting agent - FCL-XTM

-

quickly and safely extinguishing controlled burns of

two electric vehicles (EV) - a

Nissan Leaf and a Kia EV9 - with no reignition.

Organized by the technical team at FCL-XTM's

US distributor

AEST

Fire & Safety

("AEST")

with

the assistance of

regional expert firefighters in Jefferson,

Troup, and Harris

County, Georgia,

FCL

demonstrated the

effectiveness of

FCL-XTM

in two real-life EV fires. The demonstrations used

the

FCL-X ProTM

concentrate product.

FCL

developed FCL-X ProTM to assist firefighters in utilizing

FCL-XTM

in a more efficient format

for

adding to fire engines' tanks.

FCL-X ProTM

comes in a box of two pails containing enough material to mix with 250 gallons

(g)

of water per pail or 500g

per box of

two

pails. Most fire engines have tank capacities varying from 250g

to over 1,000g

which makes our format ideal depending on the size of the tank on the fire engine.

" FCL-XTM , a proprietary product under patent application, is the

first and

only

product in the world that we are aware of to truly extinguish

lithium-ion

battery fires, from small to

large EV batteries,"

said David Laviner, Founder

& President

of AEST.

"The fire service and industrial customers alike are years behind in

being able to extinguish lithium-ion

battery fires

effectively.

Before the

creation of the

FCL-XTM

fire suppression agent,

there was no great way to extinguish lithium-ion battery

fires,

and this has cost lives and

significant

property damage.

Now, together with

FCL,

AEST can change that."

Carlos Vicens, CEO

and Director

of FCL

stated,

"We are on the verge of something transformative for the fire and safety industry.

The

FCL-XTM

fire suppression

agent

has demonstrated time and again that it is uniquely effective in safely extinguishing and

mitigating the risks associated with dangerous lithium-ion battery fires.

We look forward to having this product in the hands of first responders, and every person that needs it, consistent with our mission to

ensure accessibility to this critical safety solution that should

ultimately safeguard lives and property."

Controlled EV Burns

The first burn

was

performed on a

fully equipped and functioning

2014 Nissan Leaf with a 40-kWh battery at approximately 50% battery charge. AEST's team of firefighters ignited the vehicle using a blow torch from beneath the car and started extinguishing the vehicle only after it was fully engulfed in flames and the battery was in a

full thermal runaway.

The fire was first attacked with an extinguisher and immediately after with a 30-gallon per minute (gpm) pressure hose and nozzle.

Usually,

firefighters attack these fires with one or two 125 gpm pressure hoses and nozzles. The fire was under control in less than five minutes while using less than 250g of

FCL-XTM . Another important effect of using

FCL-XTM

on an EV fire was the rapid extinguishing of the fire in other parts of the vehicle excluding the battery, which was evident by the limited damage to the interior of the vehicle.

The second burn was performed on a Kia EV9 with a 77kWh

battery at approximately 95% battery charge. AEST's team of firefighters ignited the vehicle

by puncturing the battery from

the

back seat

and

started extinguishing the vehicle only after it was fully engulfed in flames and the battery was in full thermal run-away.

In this case, because of the size of the fire, it was

immediately

attacked

with a 30-gpm pressure hose and

high-pressure

nozzle.

Again, the team demonstrated the efficacy of

FCL-XTM

with a purposely very low gpm. The fire was under control in less than

six

minutes while using

approximately

350 gallons of

FCL-XTM .

The effectiveness of

FCL-XTM

on the remaining part of the burning vehicle excluding the battery

was evident as a large portion of the interior vehicle was almost unaffected by the fire. The burning vehicle reached up to 1,200F and FCL-XTM

reduced the temperature to approximately 120 -150F within 6 mins.

These results compare extremely favourable and FCL considers these two controlled burns and past tests a resounding success specially when compared to current methods. According to the International Association of Fire and Rescue Services, firefighters may need to use up to 40,000g of water on average to extinguish an EV fire, with outliers taking more than 100,000g of water. In addition to this it can take hours, usually between four to eight hours to extinguish an EV battery fire and it can smoulder for hours before reigniting if not properly treated.

Additional videos and photos are being gathered and will be available soon to the public and investors on and also on all of FCL's social media presence.

Operational

Update

Hurricane Helene and Milton Impact: Operations at the Nahunta plant is

currently back to normal

after power outages and other infrastructure issues in the area.

We can confirm that there

was

no impact on the Nahunta plant's operations

and infrastructure besides minimal disruption in closing and reopening the plant.

Cessation of Recycling and Processing Operations: As previously reported, given continuing

challenges in the lithium markets,

FCL

has focused all its efforts and resources on

its FCL-XTM fire extinguishing agent.

Management Changes:

The following

persons are no longer with FCL: (i)

Thomas Currin, formerly Chief Operating Officer of the Company and President of its USA subsidiary, and (ii) William Bourcier, formerly Chief Technical Officer of the Company.

The Company wishes them well in their future endeavors.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL has developed an innovative lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing agent - FCL-XTM , to address the increasing number of difficult to extinguish and hazardous lithium-ion battery-based fires. A PCT patent application has been filed by the Company to protect its FCL-XTM invention. Additional information regarding FCL is available on SEDAR at

under the Company's profile and on its website .



Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the Canada and which are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of

FCL-XTM through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-XTM

which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-XTM

and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-XTM including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the technical elements in a processing and refining business, loss of key technical and other staff, lithium price fluctuations, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Corp.

