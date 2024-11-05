Boon-Chapman Announces Appointment Of Kari L. Niblack, Esq., As President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Boon-Chapman Welcomes Kari Niblack as President

- Kari L. Niblack, Esq, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boon-Chapman, a leading claims administration, cost containment and care navigation company, announces the appointment of Kari L. Niblack, Esq., as President. Niblack brings twenty-five years of expertise in leading and transforming multiple corporations in the self-insurance ecosystem and has a proven track record of driving hyper-growth and innovation.Niblack's distinguished career leading third-party administrators and as an ERISA and employee benefits attorney makes her the ideal choice to drive Boon-Chapman's continued innovation, growth and operational excellence. Her diverse executive experience across all stakeholder perspectives in healthcare ranges from claims administration and alternative risk solutions to physician practice management and revenue cycle models for insurers and providers. Most recently, Niblack served as founder and President of Blackwell Captive Solutions.As the former Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at the Self-Insured Institute of America and a former two-term Chairwoman of the national Health Care Committee, Niblack is an industry pioneer and a frequent national speaker on innovative risk stratification, cost containment, legal and human resource strategies.“Kari brings a wealth of knowledge and accomplishments to Boon-Chapman,” said Sanjiv Anand, CEO of Boon-Chapman.“Her background in enhancing health and wellbeing-solutions, proven expertise in driving TPA growth and client satisfaction, and experience leading a growing ecosystem of world-class cost containment solutions will be an asset as Boon-Chapman continues to build on its strong reputation for innovative solutions and operational excellence.”"People are at the heart of every single thing we do, and it's an honor to join Boon-Chapman, an institution I have long admired and respected," said Niblack. "We will continue honoring the legacy of our founders with exceptional client service all while driving greater optimization and expansion of our value chain. In short, Boon-Chapman's stellar ability to totally customize the health care experience will reward our clients and partners by making our partnership innovative, seamless and affordable.”Carrie Mabrito, who joined Boon-Chapman in 2009, has served as an operational leader throughout her tenure and since 2023 as President. She will continue to contribute her strategic insights to the company as she transitions to a Senior Advisor role.To learn more about Boon-Chapman's innovative solutions that support the evolving healthcare administration landscape, go to boonchapman.About Boon-Chapman:Boon-Chapman stands as a beacon of integrity and innovation in healthcare administration. Since 1961, our unwavering commitment to empowering our employees has enabled us to deliver unmatched service and compassionate care. As an independent TPA, we guide our clients with leading-edge technology, dedicated customer service, and honesty, ensuring exceptional health outcomes and cost efficiencies. Headquartered in Austin, TX, and serving members in all 50 states, Boon-Chapman delivers comprehensive services that include claims administration, premiums and eligibility management, FSA/HSA/HRA administration, COBRA & HIPAA compliance, member advocacy, regulatory compliance, and extensive cost-containment programs. We provide these services to employers, fully insured carriers and other TPAs. Through our medical management solution and innovative employee benefits technology, Boon-Chapman offers fully integrated solutions that empower health plans and improve population health. For more information, visit .

