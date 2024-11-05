عربي


Kuwait Amir Receives Letter From S. Sudan Pres. On Bilateral Ties


11/5/2024 9:16:57 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday a letter from the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir on the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries.
Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received the letter during his meeting with Special Envoy of President Kiir, Lieutenant General Tut Gatluak Menmi, and in the presence of Mohamed Abdullahi Jok, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Sudan. (end)
aa



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

