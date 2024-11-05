Kuwait Amir Receives Letter From S. Sudan Pres. On Bilateral Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) - the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received Tuesday a letter from the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir on the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries. Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya received the letter during his meeting with Special Envoy of President Kiir, Lieutenant General Tut Gatluak Menmi, and in the presence of Mohamed Abdullahi Jok, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Sudan. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.