Russians Teaching N. Korean Military To Use Drones CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kursk region, Russians are training North Korean in the use of drones, and they plan to send UAV instructors to the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

This information was shared by Andrii Kovalеnko, Chief of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, via Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Russians are training soldiers and officers from the DPRK in modern warfare techniques to be used in combat. North Koreans are in Russian military uniforms within Russian units in Kursk. They are being taught to operate FPV drones and reconnaissance drones, as well as the principles of using Lancets," Kovalеnko noted.

He also mentioned that Russians have plans to send UAV instructors to Pyongyang to train military personnel directly in North Korea.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there are already 11,000 military personnel from North Korea in Kursk region.