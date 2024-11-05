Infinigate And Seclore Expand Partnership Across EMEA

(MENAFN- Pressat) Infinigate and Seclore announce partnership across Europe, building on successful collaboration in the Middle East.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland – 5 November 2024 . The Infinigate Group , the leading and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure, and Seclore, the leading provider of data-centric cybersecurity, are extending their partnership across Europe, building on their successful collaboration in the Middle East, through Starlink, an Infinigate Group company.

Seclore, a fast-growing, data security company, focuses on protecting the data itself rather than vulnerable networks or endpoints. This approach offers organisations the ability to implement real-time changes to data access and usage, enabling security teams to respond to cyber threats as they happen.

As one of business's most precious assets, data requires robust protection from escalating cyber risk. Seclore helps prevent data theft both within your organisation and externally through advanced encryption, dynamic enterprise-level policies and granular control over your digital assets, enabling business to meet the most stringent cybersecurity regulatory compliance requirements, such as NIS2 , CRA and DORA . Data protection is also becoming an increasing challenge in an era when AI-powered data sourcing makes it necessary to apply specific security policies to your data.

"Partnering with Infinigate marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Seclore," said Justin Endres, Chief Revenue Officer at Seclore. "By leveraging the expertise of Infinigate, along with our continued focus on strategic partnerships and engaging partners, we will further solidify our position as a trusted partner across Europe as the leading Data-Centric Security solution in the world today. We're thrilled to accelerate our mission of protecting the most sensitive digital assets and continue to deliver more for our partners and their customers."

The global data protection market is projected to grow from $150.38 billion in 2024 to $505.98 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 16.4%*, second only to cloud security in terms of growth rate.

“We are excited about our next phase of growth with Seclore, who offer a truly innovative platform in a fundamental cybersecurity segment such as data protection,” said Denis Ferrand-

Ajchenbaum, Chief Growth Officer at the Infinigate Group.“Seclore complements Infinigate's existing cybersecurity portfolio, integrating with multiple solutions including those from Symantec and Skyhigh. Infinigate channel partners across Europe will benefit from an easy to deploy, effective solution to help customers protect their data.”

Infinigate will support Seclore's channel growth through complementary professional services - from technical training, market intelligence, professional marketing, and more, to enable channel partners to optimise their offerings.

*Source:

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure covers over 100 countries across EMEA, Australia and New Zealand. In the 2023-2024 financial year the Infinigate Group revenue reached 2.3B€. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

In 2024, Wavelink became an Infinigate Group company, adding coverage for the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

For additional information please visit

About Seclore

Protecting the world's sensitive data wherever it goes. Seclore protects and controls digital assets to help enterprises close their data security gap to prevent data theft and achieve compliance. Our data-centric approach to security ensures that only authorized individuals have access to sensitive digital assets, inside and outside of their organization. Enterprises can set automated policies and enable users to control and revoke who has access, what access they have, and for how long. Learn why leading enterprises like American Express, Ford and IDFC Bank choose Seclore to protect and control their digital assets without sacrificing seamless collaboration and data sharing.