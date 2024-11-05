Kongsberg Geospatial And Volatus Aerospace Partner To Enhance BVLOS Capabilities With Advanced IRIS Terminal Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnering with Volatus Aerospace enables us to validate our in real-world scenarios and connect with customers ready for advanced RPAS situational awareness solutions.” - Jordan Freed, President of Kongsberg GeospatialOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kongsberg Geospatial, a leader in mission-critical geospatial and situational awareness software, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Volatus Aerospace Inc., a leader in advanced aerial solutions. This partnership aims to enhance Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) by integrating Kongsberg's IRIS Terminal technology into Volatus' Operations Control Center (OCC).



The collaboration brings together Kongsberg Geospatial's advanced real-time airspace visualization technology with Volatus' established expertise in BVLOS operations, enabling robust RPAS solutions for industries such as public safety, energy, and infrastructure management. Volatus' OCC, strategically positioned to oversee operations nationwide, will provide a testbed for IRIS Terminal, supporting safe and efficient BVLOS operations at scale. As Kongsberg Geospatial adds new features, introduces new software, and integrates new sensors, they will leverage the operations control center and its operators / pilots to provide regular feedback to accelerate the development process.



Jordan Freed, CEO of Kongsberg Geospatial, commented:“Partnering with Volatus Aerospace enables us to validate our technology in real-world scenarios and connect with customers ready for advanced RPAS situational awareness solutions. Volatus has a reputation for operational excellence, and by working together, we can advance the landscape of BVLOS operations and support Volatus' leadership in the aerial solutions market. This partnership allows both Kongsberg Geospatial and Volatus to address the growing demand for safe, efficient, and scalable RPAS operations.”



The integration of IRIS Terminal within Volatus' OCC will allow potential clients to experience the solution's real-time multi-sensor airspace awareness, enabling secure and effective BVLOS operations. Live demonstrations will showcase the IRIS Terminal's capacity to provide full airspace deconfliction by integrating cooperative and non-cooperative sensors, setting a new standard for BVLOS safety and operational excellence.



Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace, remarked:“Our collaboration with Kongsberg Geospatial represents a significant step forward in the evolution of BVLOS operations. By integrating the IRIS Terminal into our Operations Control Center, we are not only elevating our capabilities but also opening the door for more extensive BVLOS operations that are safe, reliable, and scalable. We believe this partnership will add value for our customers across a range of sectors who are ready to unlock the full potential of RPAS.”



The two companies are also working together on regulatory approvals in multiple jurisdictions, paving the way to expand both companies' compliance capabilities and secure wider market access for BVLOS operations.



About Kongsberg Geospatial

Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial is a trusted provider of mission-critical software for real-time situational awareness, serving defense and aerospace industries worldwide. Its IRIS Terminal solution empowers BVLOS operations with high-performance airspace visualization in complex environments. With over three decades of proven reliability, Kongsberg Geospatial is a trusted leader in geospatial technology where safety is paramount. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

With over 100 years of combined aviation expertise, Volatus Aerospace delivers advanced aerial solutions globally for intelligence, cargo, and RPAS operations. Volatus is committed to safety, sustainability, and providing a comprehensive ecosystem of aerial services, including RPAS operations, training, and equipment sales, across diverse industries.

