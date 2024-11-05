US Elections 2024: From Abortion To Unemployment, A-Z Glossary Of Presidential Polls

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Election 2024: As the United States heads to the on November 5 for the 2024 presidential election, a wide array of factors, terms, and concepts will shape the race. From key terms like“Electoral College” and“Battleground States” to the impact of campaign strategies, voter demographics, and historical trends, each element plays a crucial part in the outcome.



Here's a comprehensive glossary covering the essential ideas driving the U.S. presidential election process from A to Z.

Abortion

Voters in nine states are deciding whether to amend their state constitutions to guarantee a right to abortion, with these ballot measures expected to drive turnout in several critical races. Passing amendments in states like Arizona, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota could potentially overturn existing bans or restrictions, restoring access to abortion for more than 7 million women of childbearing age living in these areas, the Associated Press reported.

A May 2024 poll conducted by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center found that 63 per cent of Americans believed abortion should be legal in all or most cases.



Black jobs

Trump first used the term“Black jobs” during his June debate with Joe Biden, claiming that immigrants were taking jobs away from Black Americans. He repeated the phrase at an August event hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists.

Since then, the term has been widely mocked.

Gymnast Simone Biles humorously responded on X (formerly Twitter).“I love my black job” after winning gold at the Paris Olympics. Former First Lady Michelle Obama also took a jab at Trump during the Democratic National Convention, quipping,“Who's going to tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those 'Black jobs'?”