Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Tuesday’s session higher

(MENAFN) Türkiye's main stock index, the BIST 100, saw a positive start on Tuesday, opening at 8,714.65 points. This represented a rise of 0.59 percent, or an increase of 50.77 points, compared to its closing level the previous day. The uptick in the suggests some recovery from earlier losses and reflects renewed interest from investors at the beginning of the trading day.



On Monday, however, the BIST 100 experienced a notable drop, falling by 2.49 percent and closing at 8,663.88 points. The day ended with a transaction volume of approximately 68 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to around USD1.98 billion. This decline followed a period of volatility, possibly reflecting investor caution amid global economic concerns and domestic market conditions impacting Türkiye’s financial sector.



By mid-morning on Tuesday, at around 10:30 a.m. local time (0730GMT), the Turkish lira's exchange rates against major foreign currencies showed some adjustments. The lira was trading at 34.3510 per US dollar, 37.4415 per euro, and 44.5790 per British pound, indicating continued pressure on the currency. These figures underscore ongoing currency challenges faced by Türkiye as the lira fluctuates amid both local and global economic factors.



In commodities, the price of gold remained steady, with an ounce valued at USD2,738.15. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at USD75 per barrel, providing insight into the performance of global energy markets. The stability in gold and oil prices points to balanced investor sentiment, as markets assess current economic indicators and geopolitical developments that could impact both precious metals and energy resources.

MENAFN05112024000045015839ID1108851872