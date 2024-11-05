Old Doha Port, Ooredoo Sign Deal For Qatar Boat Show

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the final preparations for the first edition of the Qatar Boat Show, Old Doha has announced a partnership and sponsorship agreement with Ooredoo as the Official Partner for the inaugural Qatar Boat Show.

This partnership, set to enhance the visitor experience by providing various communication services, reflects the collaborative efforts of all partners to support the maritime sector and marine tourism, ensuring the success of this highly anticipated event.

As the Qatar Boat Show draws near, attendees can look forward to an extraordinary experience featuring stunning displays of superyachts and boats, informative workshops and panel discussions, exciting water activities, lively entertainment, and valuable networking opportunities.

Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications provider, will play a crucial role in ensuring seamless connectivity and communication throughout the event. With its advanced network infrastructure, Ooredoo will provide essential telecom services for exhibitors, participants, and visitors, greatly enhancing their experience.

Mohamed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, said,“We are thrilled to sign this agreement with Ooredoo, which reflects our combined efforts to ensure seamless connection during the event and full interaction between visitors and exhibitors with all the maritime activities and events at the exhibition. This is due to the exceptional and extensive expertise of Ooredoo and its high-speed Internet services, which will be available throughout the exhibition and its activities.

“This spectacular event will enhance Qatar's status as a premier tourist destination and boost the maritime sector through strategic initiatives. We are thrilled to be working alongside Ooredoo. Their expertise in telecommunications will ensure that our first-ever edition of the show runs smoothly, allowing attendees to engage with the exciting maritime offerings on display fully.”

He added,“We are a few days away from the opening of the Qatar Boat Show. We are eagerly anticipating this event as we work hard to complete preparations and add the final details. Our goal is that the exhibition opening will be exceptional, paving the way for more editions in the coming years.”

The Qatar Boat Show will feature a variety of exhibitors showcasing an array of superyachts, boats, and marine equipment, alongside engaging activities and presentations aimed at promoting Qatar's rich maritime heritage and future potential.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director Public Relations and Sponsorships at Ooredoo Qatar said,“We are proud to partner with Old Doha Port as the Official Telecom Partner for the Qatar Boat Show 2024. This event offers a unique platform to showcase Qatar's thriving maritime sector and aligns with our commitment to supporting local events that enrich the community. With our advanced connectivity solutions, we aim to enhance the visitor experience and contribute to the event's success.”