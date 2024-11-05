Six More Civilians Evacuated From Kupiansk District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuers have evacuated six more civilians from the frontline settlements of the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service announced this on its page.

“Today [November 4], rescuers evacuated six elderly people in armored vehicles,” the statement says.

These are residents of the villages of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kivsharivka and Podoly in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

Emergency workers assisted with the evacuation of essential personal items, including those belonging to citizens and their pets.

Rescuers from the Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv garrisons of the State Emergency Service took part in the evacuation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, another 89 people were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borova sectors of the Kharkiv region during the day.

Photo: SES