3 Mlas Nominated As Panel Chairmen For J & K Legislative Assembly
Date
11/5/2024 2:07:44 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Tuesday named three legislators as panel chairmen for the ongoing session of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.
As soon as the House assembled today, Rather, who was elected as the Speaker today, named Mubarak Gul (National Conference), Muhammad Yosouf Tarigami (CPI-M) and Sujeet Singh Salathia as panel chairman for the Assembly.
