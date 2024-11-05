عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
3 Mlas Nominated As Panel Chairmen For J & K Legislative Assembly

3 Mlas Nominated As Panel Chairmen For J & K Legislative Assembly


11/5/2024 2:07:44 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Tuesday named three legislators as panel chairmen for the ongoing session of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

As soon as the House assembled today, Rather, who was elected as the Speaker today, named Mubarak Gul (National Conference), Muhammad Yosouf Tarigami (CPI-M) and Sujeet Singh Salathia as panel chairman for the Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also J&K Wouldn't Have Been Downgraded If Vajpayee's Roadmap Followed In Spirit: CM Omar In Assembly CM Omar's Sons Watch J&K Assembly Proceedings For First Time

MENAFN05112024000215011059ID1108851280


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search