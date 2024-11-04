Security Operations Kill 6 Militants N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- At least six were killed in two separate security operations in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the military on Monday.

According to Pakistan military's Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security operations were conducted in the South Waziristan tribal district of the province. The first intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in the Dosali area of South Waziristan. During conduct of the operation, the effectively engaged the militant's location, resultantly one militant was killed.

The other incident involved a group of militants, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The security forces effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate, killing at least five, while three were injured, said ISPR.

"Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border, the military said in a statement. The interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by militants for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan, it added. "Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR concluded.

Last week, at least three soldiers and eight militants were killed during a security operation in Bannu district of KPK. The security operations come at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks, especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)

