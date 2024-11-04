Peerless Tires 4 Less Acquired By Gills Point S

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The merger and advisory firm of IBG Business (“IBG”) is pleased to announce the sale of Peerless Tyre Co. (“Peerless”) to Gills Point S Tire & Auto Service (“Gills Point S”).

Peerless, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, has been a leading independent tire dealer and family-run company since 1949. Known for its people-first approach and excellent service, Peerless is one of the most reputable retailers in the tire industry. Under the leadership of Sam Forbes, owner of Peerless, the 75-year-old company grew to include 50 stores across seven states. Forbes has worked for the company since high school and is happy to see it on a new path.

“The sale to Gills is going to give our 250 Peerless employees new opportunities,” said Forbes.“More than anything, my hope is to give them the feeling that their lives are better. They are an amazing team, and now they get to bring their ideas to a new and growing company.”

With the acquisition of Peerless, Gills Point S expands its footprint to 121 store locations across 17 states.

"This acquisition is a pivotal moment in our growth journey. We are proud to not only expand our reach but to welcome the dedicated employees of Peerless Tire into the Gills Point S family," said Eric Gill, CEO of Gills Point S Tire & Auto Service.“We look forward to continuing the legacy that Sam has built."

Please contact Tim Atwell, IBG's lead on the Peerless transaction, at (303) 758-0374 or ... for more information.

###



About Peerless Tyre Co. (Peerless Tires 4 Less)

Peerless Tire is a family-owned tire and auto service provider with a legacy spanning over 75 years. Known for its dedication to customer service, Peerless Tire has served customers across seven states with the highest standards of care and professionalism since 1949.

More Information:

About Gills Point S Tire & Auto Service

Gills Point S Tire & Auto Service is a family-operated tire and service dealership headquartered in Oregon, with locations in 17 states. They are committed to helping customers get quality tires and service that fit their driving needs, with mechanics and service teams trained to handle everything from passenger cars and trucks, to OTR, commercial, industrial, and farm vehicles.

More Information:

About IBG Business

Founded in 1986, IBG Business is a leading Mergers & Acquisitions advisor serving business owners in the sale and purchase of privately held middle-market companies. The IBG team has advised on over 1,200 successful transactions from coast to coast, with 10 principal offices across the US. For more information on the above transaction, please contact Tim Atwell at (303) 758-0374 or ....

More Information:

Lucile Buller

Hollinden

+1 713-520-5532

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.