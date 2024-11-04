CDC Director Mandy Cohen And NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley Join YMCA Health Innovations Roundtable At Southeast Raleigh YMCA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RALEIGH,

N.C., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NC Alliance of YMCAs and YMCA of the Triangle hosted a Innovations Roundtable today at the Southeast Raleigh YMCA, bringing together Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC), Kody Kinsley, secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), and Suzanne McCormick,

president and CEO of YMCA of the USA. North Carolina and national health partners joined for the discussion highlighting how the Y and its partners address health-related social needs to ensure access to services that can transform health outcomes.

NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley, YMCA of the USA President & CEO Suzanne McCormick, CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen and U.S. Congresswoman Deborah Ross, NC District 2 participate in the YMCA Healthy Innovation Roundtable in Raleigh.

Christy Colgan, Director, Strategy of Drivers of Health for Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina (BCBS NC), shared details of a four-year collaborative pilot between BCBS NC and the YMCA of the Triangle as part of the discussion. In the pilot funded by BCBS NC, patients were referred to the Y by a physician, typically as the result of a health diagnosis, such as pre-diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, the risk of falls due to age or illness, or adult and child weight management. Referred patients benefitted from a Y Health membership with a bundle of three services-a YMCA membership, participation in an evidence-based health program and health coaching.

"The potential for medical expense net savings is being evaluated and the results will provide insight into the scalability of payor reimbursements of Y health programs and services," Colgan said.

Among 3,693 Y health participants, 74% met their health goals. YMCA evidence-based health programs include the Diabetes Prevention Program, Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program, Moving for Better Balance, Weight Loss, Healthy Weight and Your Child and the LIVE STRONG at the YMCA.

Other roundtable participants included:



NC Alliance of YMCAs CEO Sherée Vodicka,

NCDHHS State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson,

U.S Representative Deborah Ross, NC District 2,

U.S. Representative Wiley Nickel, NC District 13,

YMCA of the USA Chief Health Officer Gloria Winters, DPT, and YMCA of the Triangle VP of Healthy Living Susan Pettengill.

Local, state and national partners attended, including these insurance leaders:



Aetna Director of Sales, Mid-South Adam Boger

Healthy Blue CEO Angela Boykin

UnitedHealthcare CEO Anita Bachmann

UnitedHealthcare Chief Medical Officer Derrick Hoover, MD Wellcare Director of Tailored Plans & Foster Care Nicole Six

"Protecting health and improving lives is a collaborative effort that requires all of us to come together as a united team," said CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen.

"At CDC, we are committed to

partnerships that prioritize shared goals and clear responsibilities. By aligning our efforts and sharing data, we can effectively address pressing health challenges like youth mental health and the overdose crisis."

Data shows that 80% of health outcomes are determined by what happens in the community and 20% by what happens in a doctor's office. "Whether you have access to healthy food, physical activity, housing, a job and a good education has a bigger impact on your health," NC Alliance of YMCAs CEO Sherée Vodicka said. "Yet, in the United States, we invest less than 3% of every dollar in preventative health care. We know the return on investment in prevention is significant. We need our partners to collaborate with us to improve the health of North Carolinians and move our state from 30th in the nation in health to first in the nation."

"In North Carolina, we are investing in social drivers of health through a growing ecosystem of community-based organizations-and it is working-we're seeing a reduction of hospitalizations, improved health, and meaningful savings," said Secretary Kinsley. "Caring for people's health means prioritizing their well-being long before they enter a hospital exam room."

About the YMCA and the NC Alliance of YMCAs

The YMCA is a leading nonprofit that collectively serves more than one million people statewide, including children, adults and seniors, through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs is an independent 501(C)3 nonprofit corporation supporting the 27 independent nonprofit YMCA associations in the state. Learn more about the NC Alliance of YMCAs .

About the YMCA of the Triangle

The YMCA of the Triangle is a 501(c)3 charity that has served Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill and the broader region for 167 years. Today, the YMCA of the Triangle operates facilities and programs in Wake, Chatham, Durham, Orange, Johnston and Lee Counties. The YMCA operates three overnight camps: Camp Kanata in Wake Forest, Camp Sea Gull and Camp Seafarer in Pamlico County. In 2023, the YMCA raised more than $10 million through the Annual Campaign to provide access to Y facilities and programs. Learn more about the YMCA of the Triangle.

