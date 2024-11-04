Colorectal Cancer Alliance Celebrates 25 Years Of Impact & Honors Notable Partners At National Blue Hope Bash

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Colorectal Cancer Alliance CEO Michael Sapienza and Board Chair Lee Dranikoff present the Blue Star Award to Kevin Conroy, CEO and Chairman of Exact Sciences.

Young-onset colorectal cancer survivor Alison Friedman shares her story and encourages support of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance in its mission to end the disease.

Colorectal Cancer Alliance CEO Michael Sapienza and Dr. John Marshall present the Blue Star Award to DeAnna Henze in honor of her late mother, Dr. Edith Mitchell.

Annual Gala Raises Nearly $2 Million to Support Lifesaving Efforts

- Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer AllianceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to combating colorectal cancer, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) hosted its annual Blue Hope Bash at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. on November 2. The Alliance's premier fundraising gala brings together a community that is passionate about supporting the Alliance and its mission to end colorectal cancer through education, resources, and research. This year's event celebrated 25 years of impact for the Alliance, and raised nearly $2 million to assist its critical work.Spoken word artist Steve Connell provided powerful poetic color to the evening's program as emcee of the event. The Blue Star Award, honoring individuals who display conviction and unwavering dedication to the Alliance's mission, was awarded to Kathleen Sebelius, Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Edith Mitchell, health equity advocate (in memoriam), and prevention and screening innovator Kevin Conroy, Chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences. Alison Friedman, a young-onset colorectal cancer survivor, shared her story and emphasized the need to support the Alliance's lifesaving efforts.While colorectal cancer cases are declining in older adults, young-onset colorectal cancer continues to rise at alarming rates. The disease is now the leading cause of cancer-related death in men under 50 and second in women under 50. Through its Project Cure CRC initiative, the Alliance aims to fund $100 million in cutting-edge colorectal cancer research to improve outcomes.“Despite being one of the deadliest cancers, colorectal cancer is less known and less funded than other less deadly cancers,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.“The Blue Hope Bash honors those lost to the disease and those making a difference, while raising awareness and support to accelerate the Alliance's mission to end this disease.”Founded in 1999, the Alliance has made significant strides in colorectal cancer prevention, care, research, and advancements over the past 25 years. The Alliance offers critical resources for patients and caregivers, such as free professional assistance via certified patient and family support navigators, financial assistance, peer support groups, and an annual conference, AllyCon , in Miami on December 12-14 (registration is open until November 8). For more information or to make a gift to the Alliance, visit colorectalcancer. Donations will be matched on Giving Tuesday, December 3.About the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention, magnifies support, and accelerates research. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime.

