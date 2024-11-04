Egypt, Azerbaijan Discuss Enhancing Cooperation In Urban Development

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, Sherif El-Sherbiny, met with the Chairperson of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev, and his accompanying delegation on the sidelines of the 12th World Urban Forum.





The meeting aimed to showcase the urban development experience underway in Egypt under President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, in the presence of officials.





On the sidelines of the 12th World Urban Forum held in Cairo, El-Sherbiny affirmed that Egypt is ready to share its extensive expertise in urban development with Azerbaijan, reflecting the strong ties between the two nations.





El-Sherbiny explained that Egypt's urban development experience is rich and diverse, encompassing the establishment and development of dozens of fourth-generation cities-“sustainable smart cities”-alongside a major boost in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects and the provision of hundreds of thousands of housing units for various segments of society.





He noted that Egyptian contracting companies have extensive experience in a wide range of urban development projects, with a strong presence across Africa and the Middle East, and are ready to execute projects anywhere in the world.





Guliyev expressed his pleasure in visiting Egypt and learning about its urban development experience, within the framework of the strong relations between Egypt and Azerbaijan at both the governmental and popular levels.





He expressed admiration for the urban renaissance currently taking place in Egypt and looked forward to deepening and enhancing cooperation with the Egyptian side and benefiting from its extensive expertise in the fields of urban development.