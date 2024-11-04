Stand Rawls Talks About Surrendering To Jesus In His Latest Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author of "A Father's Guide to God's Promise of Heaven " Asks His Readers to Make the Greatest Decision of Their LivesStand Rawls has released a new titled "A Father's Guide to God's Promise of Heaven," where he encourages readers to surrender to Jesus and make one of the most important decisions of their lives.The book is divided into easy-to-read chapters that explore key topics of the Christian faith. From God's love and the concept of sin to salvation and the meaning of baptism, Rawls writes in a simple, friendly way that makes these ideas accessible, especially for children. His use of personal stories helps create a strong emotional connection with readers.In the final chapter, Rawls emphasizes the importance of preparing to make the decision to follow Jesus. He writes, "Are you ready to place your faith and trust in Jesus to be your Lord and Savior? All you need to do is pray a simple prayer, as my son did. It can be in your own words. When you surrender to Jesus, accepting His free gift of eternal life, that's the best decision you can ever make."He urges parents to have this crucial conversation with their children: "We are so thankful we helped Kelly understand God's plan of salvation. We plead with you to have this conversation with your child today. This is the most important decision your child can make!"Rawls also encourages those who need support to talk with parents, grandparents, friends, or church members who know Jesus. They will be glad to help.For families seeking guidance and encouragement in their faith journey, Rawls' book is both informative and motivational. "A Father's Guide to God's Promise of Heaven" is now available on Amazon.For more information or to schedule an interview with Stand Rawls, please contact:Phone: +1 704-617-3163Email: ...Or visit us on social media:Facebook:X:LinkedIn:Instagram:YouTube: @StanRawlsAbout the Author: Stan Rawls is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and serves as the President of Palmetto Sales, a leading sales and marketing firm in Charlotte. An entrepreneur at heart, he is also passionate about sports and scuba diving. Through his new book, he shares his personal faith journey and insights with readers around the world.For more information or to schedule an interview with Stan Rawls, please contact him at the information provided above.

