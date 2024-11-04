Gensol Engineering Limited Secures Rs 780 Crore Solar EPC Contract In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Nov 4 (KNN) In a significant development for India's landscape, Gensol Engineering Limited has announced the of a Rs 780 crore turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and (EPC) contract to establish a 150 MWac ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) power in Maharashtra.

This ambitious project, awarded by a leading public sector utility, is expected to be completed over a 15-month period, showcasing Gensol's capabilities in managing the complete lifecycle of solar power development.

The contract encompasses a wide range of responsibilities, beginning with land acquisition and extending to the final commissioning of the solar power plant.

Gensol's comprehensive scope of work includes essential phases such as design, engineering, procurement, logistics, and the intricate processes of manufacturing and supply.

The company will also oversee the erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of the grid-connected solar facility, alongside the development of necessary power evacuation infrastructure linked to the State Transmission Utility (STU) substation.

Additionally, the contract includes three years of operations and maintenance (O&M) services, ensuring the plant's switchyard and extensive transmission infrastructure are well managed.

Shilpa Urhekar, CEO of Solar EPC (India) at Gensol Engineering Ltd., expressed her enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its significance in advancing India's clean energy transition.

“We are deeply grateful for the trust placed in us by one of India's leading public sector utilities. This significant project is a testament to Gensol's growing expertise as a provider of comprehensive, end-to-end solar solutions.

It will play a vital role in advancing India's clean energy transition, aligning with our firm commitment to contributing to the right energy mix,” Urhekar stated. She further emphasised the company's eagerness to collaborate with the state of Maharashtra to support and enhance India's renewable energy goals.

This initiative aligns with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's (MNRE) policy introduced in April 2022, which aims to strengthen Maharashtra's energy infrastructure while contributing to the nation's broader sustainable energy objectives.

By undertaking this project, Gensol Engineering Limited is poised to reinforce its position as a key player in India's renewable energy sector, driving the country towards a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly energy future.

As the demand for clean energy continues to surge, such ventures are crucial for meeting India's growing energy needs and achieving its climate commitments.

(KNN Bureau)