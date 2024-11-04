The Saudi Film Commission Announces The Launch Of The Film Criticism Conference In Riyadh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Saudi Commission announced the launching of the International Film Criticism in Riyadh from November 6 to 10, under the title "The Sound in Cinema." The five-day conference aims to enrich the field of film criticism both nationally and internationally by exploring a wide range of concepts and applications. The conference will feature distinguished attendance from specialists and enthusiasts in film criticism and cinema culture, providing a for exchanging experiences and enhancing national, regional, and international contributions to film criticism as a vital component of the film industry.

In its second edition, the conference focuses on a variety of creative activities, offering panel discussions that delve into critical issues surrounding the concept of sound in cinema and its impact on the viewer's experience. Additionally, the conference will present modern critical perspectives and innovative approaches to film criticism. The conference will also include interactive workshops to broaden perspectives on sound in cinema and develop skills in criticism and analysis, along with selected film screenings followed by discussions in the "Critics' Corner."

The conference will feature musical performances that enrich the cinematic experience from an auditory perspective, alongside an art exhibition of various multimedia works. Additionally, a dedicated section for children and families will provide an educational cultural program aimed at introducing younger visitors to aspects of film criticism and elements of sound in films, contributing to enhancing film culture in an interactive and educational manner.

The Film Commission recently concluded a series of film criticism forums held in Hail on September 27 and in Al-Ahsa on October 25, in preparation for the upcoming international conference in Riyadh this November. The conference and its forums are part of the Commission's efforts to support and enhance the cinematic movement in the Kingdom and the region, create platforms that connect creators and pioneers with enthusiasts, and develop cinematic culture in the area.

