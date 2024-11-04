Martinwolf M&A Advisors Announces Two Promotions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- martinwolf M&A Advisors, a leading M&A advisory firm specializing in middle IT services, IT and SAAS, has announced the promotions of Michael Rosholt to Senior Vice President and Alec Buchenic to Senior Associate.

In this new role, Michael is responsible for leading and supporting the execution of M&A transactions, analyzing business performance, and performing company and analyses. In particular, he possesses a deep expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem and is well-versed in the Global IT asset disposition (ITAD) space. His industry focus allows him to maintain a robust global network of buyers across these verticals through a variety of strategic approaches.

Michael joined martinwolf at the beginning of 2019 and has led and assisted in closing 15+ transactions. He helped lead the sale of QuantiQ, Custom Computer Specialists, TIG, Expersolve, Business IT Source, Grade A, etc. Additionally, he has worked on various successful buy-side engagements including RSM and Celestica. He is a FINRA-registered broker and graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a B.A. in Economics.

In this new role, Alec is responsible for leading and supporting the execution of M&A transactions. He will be providing strategic advice on mergers, acquisitions, and other financial transactions while analyzing business performance, performing company and industry analyses, and working with and directly supporting clients on a day-to-day basis.

Prior to joining martinwolf, Alec was a Senior Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets, where he was responsible for supporting M&A transactions of industrial companies, serving as the lead advisor. He is a FINRA-registered broker and graduated from John Carroll University with a B.S. in Finance and Case Western Reserve University with a Masters in Corporate Finance.

martinwolf Founder and Managing Partner Marty Wolf said,“I am delighted to announce these promotions. Michael joined us as an intern while still in college, and ever since then has demonstrated personal and professional skills that set him apart, and why clients like working with him so much. He has been promoted in our environment at a very high rate and I think we are always a cycle behind. Alec hit the ground running and has demonstrated skills that portend well going forward. Indefatigable great team attitude and very competent.”

About martinwolf M&A Advisors:

Founded in 1997, martinwolf M&A Advisors is a leading M&A advisory focused on IT services, IT supply chain and SAAS. The firm has sold eight divisions of Fortune 500 companies, closed transactions in 25+ countries and generated $6.5B+ of enterprise value.

