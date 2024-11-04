OWN A PIECE OF PRINCE HISTORY: DR. FINK's MUSIC MEMORABILIA COLLECTION GOES TO AUCTION THIS MONTH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prince And The Revolution: The Dr. Fink Collection: Oberheim OB-8 8-voice Polyphonic Analog Synthesizer Used by Prince, $62,500 - $125,000

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This month, fans of Prince and The Revolution, will have an extraordinary chance to own pieces of history as Grammy-winning keyboardist Matt Fink - famously known as Dr. Fink - unveils his collection for auction. Known for his groundbreaking work with Prince, notably playing as part of The and starring in the 1984 Academy Award-winning film, Purple Rain , Dr. Fink is offering his personal collection of rare instruments, costumes and memorabilia spanning key moments from his career with the band. The collection will be sold as part of Propstore's Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction on November, Friday 15, 2024.One of the collection highlights is an Oberheim OB-8 8-voice Polyphonic Analog Synthesizer, estimated at $62,500 - $125,000, which was used extensively by Prince and Dr. Fink in the studio while recording iconic albums like Purple Rain, Around the World in a Day, Parade and Sign o' the Times. The auction offers fans an opportunity to own a piece of music history linked to one of pop culture's most influential eras.Prince And The Revolution: The Dr. Fink Collection: Oberheim OB-8 8-voice Polyphonic Analog Synthesizer Used by Prince, $62,500 - $125,000An Oberheim OB-8 analogue synthesizer used by Prince and Dr. Fink for recording tracks on several albums and live performances. This lot comes from the personal collection of Matt Fink (known by his stage name Dr. Fink). Prince and Fink used this Oberheim OB-8 in the studio while recording the albums Purple Rain, Around the World in a Day, Parade and Sign o' the Times. Fink is seen playing an OB-8 keyboard in the background several times throughout the Oscar®-winning rock musical film Purple Rain during the Revolution's performances and rehearsals. The soundtrack to the movie was Prince's sixth studio album, Purple Rain, and was instantly a worldwide success. It spent 24 successive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 and sparked several hit singles, including "When Doves Cry" and "Let's Go Crazy".PROPSTORE WILL BE AUCTIONING OVER 1,800 FILM AND MUSIC ARTEFACTS - WHICH DR'S COLLECTION IS PART OF - IN ONE OF THE WORLD'S LARGEST ENTERTAINMENT MEMORABILIA AUCTIONS, BETWEEN November 14 - 17, 2024, WITH DAY ONE AND TWO TAKING PLACE AT BAFTA 195 PICCADILLY IN LONDON.THIS COLOSSAL FOUR-DAY EVENT PROMISES TO CAPTIVATE MOVIE AND MUSIC LOVERS ALIKE.ONLINE BIDDING IS NOW OPEN. ENTHUSIASTS CAN BID ONLINE, BY PHONE, ABSENTEE, OR IN-PERSON ON DAYS ONE AND TWO OF THE SALE (November 14 - 15).FANS WILL BE THRILLED TO DISCOVER THAT PROPSTORE IS FEATURING A VARIETY OF PRINCE MEMORABILIA LIVE ON DAY 2 OF THE AUCTION, FRIDAY 15TH NOVEMBER.Other fantastic content from the Dr. Fink Collection includes:PRINCE, AMEK Mixing Board Used by Prince est. $37,500 - $75,000PRINCE, Studio and Tour-used Yamaha KX-88 Master MIDI Keyboard Used by Prince est. $6,250 - $12,500PRINCE, Collection of 39 Prince Archival Cassette Tapes c. 1979 – 1990 est. $6,250 - $12,500PRINCE, Matt Fink's Paratrooper Jumpsuit Worn at the First Ever Prince Concert est. $2,500 - $5,000PRINCE, "1999 " Platinum Double Disc Award est. $2,500 - $5,000PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION, Purple Rain Tour Stage Costume Items, Matt Fink's Tour Jacket, Personal Stage Pass, Programme and Poster est. $2,500 - $5,000PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION, "Purple Rain" Album Gold Disc est. $2,500 - $5,000PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION, "1999" Gold Disc est. $1,875 - $3,750PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION, Parade Tour Shirts, Backstage Passes, Tour Programme, Poster and Under the Cherry Moon Tickets est. $1,800 - $2,000PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION, The Revolution Celebration 2017 Tour Scrubs, Stethoscope, Ticket, Passes and Autographed Posters est. $625 - $1,250REGISTER AND BID NOW:# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images, case studies and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | ...Registration and online bidding are now open at:Dropbox link to images:Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane's love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting-prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry's major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on .Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. 