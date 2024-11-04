IAS LAUNCHES CURATION WITH GOOGLE AD MANAGER TO EMPOWER ADVERTISERS WITH BRAND SUITABLE INVENTORY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Programmatic Buyers Can Maximize Quality and Returns With AI-Driven Optimization at Scale

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS ), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the launch of IAS Curation with Ad Manager. IAS will now offer programmatic buyers a deal-based enrichment pathway designed to curate inventory at the source that meets the benchmarks for advertisers across context, brand safety and viewability while driving better performance, at scale.

IAS launches Curation with Google Ad Manager.

Continue Reading

IAS Curation empowers advertisers with actionable data to activate avoidance and contextual targeting strategies across media buys at scale for Google Ad Manager. To maximize brand suitability, advertisers are able to consolidate bidding on high quality inventory and precisely target contextually relevant content to drive efficiency for their ad buys. IAS's predictive science pre-screens pages and categorizes them, enabling brands to seamlessly identify inventory most desirable while avoiding content that is unsuitable.

"Brand suitability and contextual relevance are top priorities for programmatic buyers who are looking to avoid wasting ad spend on poor quality inventory such as MFA or ad clutter," said Srishti Gupta, Chief Product Officer, IAS. "IAS Curation gives programmatic buyers on Google Ad Manager a way to elevate their supply strategy and efficiently maximize returns on their media investments through AI-driven optimization."

IAS Curation for Google Ad Manager provides global advertisers with:



Customizable Inventory: Advertisers running programmatic campaigns can now incorporate IAS enrichment to tailor supply before it reaches their buying platform.

Precision Targeting: IAS's natural language processing-powered contextual classification enables advertisers to target only relevant, quality content so advertisers can avoid content their brand does not align with. Quality Inventory: With contextual avoidance, brand safety & suitability, and MFA filtration available before it reaches a bidder, advertisers can reduce waste and maximize ROI using AI-driven measurement & optimization.

The launch of IAS Curation with Google Ad Manager is the latest expansion of IAS's longstanging collaboration with Google.

In June 2024, IAS announced the expansion of its industry-leading Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement product for YouTube to include reporting for Performance Max and Demand Gen campaigns. In 2023, IAS announced the availability of its Total Media Quality (TMQ) brand safety and suitability measurement across YouTube Shorts , offering advertisers expanded coverage for advanced Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.

Media

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED