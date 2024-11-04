I9 Sports® Expands Late Fall Programs To Drive Franchise Profitability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading Multi-Sport League Provider Creates New Growth Opportunities for Franchisees

- Matt Kurowski, President of i9 Sports®RIVERVIEW, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- i9 Sports® , the nation's leading multi-sport provider owned by Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB), announces the expansion of its late fall season across its territories. This initiative offers franchisees a significant opportunity to build an additional revenue stream leading into the New Year.Committed to helping kids thrive through sports, i9 Sports® offers franchisees a dependable opportunity to turn their passion for sports into a rewarding career. Franchise owners at i9 Sports® deliver engaging leagues, camps, and clinics for children aged 3 to 14, featuring popular sports like flag football, soccer, basketball, baseball, volleyball, and more.This year, the brand is thrilled to announce a nearly 20% increase in late fall season program offerings compared to 2023. This growth reflects its dedication to expanding year-round youth sports access while generating valuable business opportunities for franchisees, with thousands more kids now registered to participate.“We are always looking for new ways to bring i9 Sports to kids. The late fall season reflects our commitment to empowering franchise owners to create meaningful programs that bring the joy and benefits of sports to young athletes nationwide," said Matt Kurowski, President of i9 Sports®.As the late fall season begins, i9 Sports® franchisees are strategically positioned to expand their offerings and introduce an additional revenue stream. This expanded program meets a growing demand for year-round youth sports leagues within local communities while fostering substantial business growth and financial stability for franchisees.Recently recognized by Franchise Business Review as one of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2024 and named by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Top Affordable Franchises in America, i9 Sports® stands out as an attractive business venture for prospective franchise owners. With a low barrier to entry and an adaptable operating structure, i9 Sports® offers franchisees a unique path to success, combining a passion for youth sports with a proven model for sustainable growth.For more information on franchising, visit .###About i9 Sports®i9 Sports, owned by Youth Enrichment Brands, offers recreational youth sports leagues, camps, and clinics for children starting at age 3. Dedicated to helping kids succeed in life through sports®, i9 Sports provides a unique youth sports experience with age-appropriate instruction that is both enjoyable for kids and convenient for busy families. Central to the i9 Sports Experience® is a strong emphasis on teaching good sportsmanship. Coaches not only teach one of nine sportsmanship values each week but also recognize players who demonstrate those values. For i9 Sports, this approach embodies The Way Youth Sports Should Be®.i9 Sports is ranked on Entrepreneur's prestigious list of top 500 franchises and was recently recognized as a 2022 best franchise to buy by Franchise Times. The organization is also honored to be selected as a Project Play Champion by the Aspen Institute for its meaningful actions in promoting multi-sport participation and supporting the growth of youth sports nationwide.To learn more about i9 Sports youth sports programs and locations, visit . For more information on i9 Sports franchising opportunities, visit sports franchise.

Brynna Powell

Proof PR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.