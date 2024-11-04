FLOR DE LA JARA SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH's FAVORITE THINGS 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FLOR DE LA JARA's Picual Extra Virgin Olive Oil variety is included in 2024 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list featured on OprahDaily and in Oprah Daily's special print 2024 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 12.

- Oprah - OprahDailyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FLOR DE LA JARA announced today that its Picual Extra Virgin Olive Oil variety is included in 2024 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list featured on and in Oprah Daily's special print 2024 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 12.This year, most gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses from around the country. To shop the full list of items please visit: . FLOR DE LA JARA will be available for purchase at and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at , as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.As Oprah's Favorite Things celebrates the 10th anniversary of Amazon's partnership, FLOR DE LA JARA will be available for purchase at and exclusively in Amazon's store at , as well as the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere. More than 60% of sales on Amazon's store come from independent sellers – most of which are small and medium sized businesses. To shop the full list of items please visit: .As Oprah says on ,“You can practically taste a bit of Spain in this olive oil, which comes from a third-generation olive grove. The husband and wife owners say it's terrific on salads or with focaccia to really taste its deli-cate peppery notes.”Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 51 gifts under $50. For more than 25 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products.FLOR DE LA JARA offers premium extra virgin olive oils from their family-owned century-old groves in "La Jara," Montes de Toledo, Spain. Founded by third-generation producer Jorge and his wife Tiffany, these oils are cold-pressed to preserve their rich flavor and health benefits, using the freshest hand-harvested olives.Their Picual Extra Virgin Olive Oil delivers a bold, full-bodied taste with a peppery finish and subtle bitterness, perfect for adding depth to dishes. Rich in polyphenols and monounsaturated fats, it's an excellent choice for drizzling over salads, sautéing, light frying, and grilling. FLOR DE LA JARA's Picual embodies the authentic, powerful flavors of Spain.Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all of the items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes ( ) which runs from November 12 through November 23, 2024.Oprah Daily's special print 2024 Holiday Edition featuring FLOR DE LA JARA on the 2024 Oprah's Favorite Things List hits newsstands nationwide on November 12.About FLOR DE LA JARAFLOR DE LA JARA is a premium extra virgin olive oil brand based in Brooklyn and founded by husband-and-wife team Jorge and Tiffany, blending his third-generation Spanish olive oil expertise with her commitment to quality, health-focused foods. Produced from century-old family groves in“La Jara,” Montes de Toledo, Spain, their oils are cold-pressed from hand-harvested, dry-farmed olives, rich in polyphenols and monounsaturated fats.Available in three monovarietal varieties-Picual, Arbequina, and Cornicabra-each of them offers a unique flavor profile, from Picual's bold, peppery finish to Arbequina's smooth delicacy. With every step handled by their family, from hand-harvesting the olives to cold milling, bottling, and shipping, FLOR DE LA JARA ensures quality and authenticity, preserving intact all the vitamins, and polyphenol antioxidants on each bottle. This BIPOC, woman-owned brand ships nationwide, delivering an authentic taste of Spain. Visit for more information.

