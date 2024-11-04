Personatm Nutrition Launches White-Labeling Service For Brands Looking To Expand Into The Personalized Nutrition Subscription Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Offering Provides Cost-Effective, Turnkey Solutions

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PersonaTM Nutrition , a pioneer in subscription-based personalized vitamins and supplements, today launches its white-labeling service for emerging or established businesses and personalities looking to enter the personalized nutrition sector. With over 20 years of direct-to-consumer nutrition expertise, this new business-to-business offering is tailored to help those looking to scale effectively and bring proven personalized health solutions to their customers with ease and flexibility, further building customer loyalty.

Persona's new white-labeling program delivers a comprehensive, turnkey approach that includes essential elements for a successful nutrition offering. It features a customized vitamin assessment and proprietary algorithm, access to Persona's proprietary Drug-Nutrient Interaction Checker, supplements, nutritionists, tailored design services, and full back-end management of subscriptions, all flexible based on partners' budgets. Partners will also have the option to use Persona's team of nutritionists to help maintain high customer engagement and trust. By leveraging Persona's infrastructure, brands can seamlessly enter the rapidly growing nutraceutical market while maintaining focus on their core operations.

"We are committed to helping companies expand their revenue and customer loyalty by offering our personalized health solutions, proven technology platform and comprehensive services," said Jason Brown, CEO and founder of Persona Nutrition. "We eliminate the traditional barriers with no upfront financial investment, long development timelines, or the need for new operational teams. We provide a scalable, high-quality business model that allows brands to quickly expand profitably while offering science-backed products that their consumers can trust."

Persona has appointed Stephanie Vogel as Vice President of Business Development to lead this new B2B business unit. Vogel brings extensive experience in functional medicine and a successful track record in driving growth through strong customer relationships. Her expertise in wellness and personalized care will guide partners through the white-labeling process.

The global

dietary supplements market

size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to Grand View Research.

Persona's white-labeling comes at an opportune time, giving businesses an efficient way to capitalize on this momentum and offer their customers science-backed, premium wellness solutions.

With more than 60

supplements creating over 5 trillion possible combinations of daily nutrition recommendations, Persona offers HIPAA-compliant solutions that prioritize quality, efficacy, and customer loyalty. Its supplements are crafted under rigorous GMP standards, ensuring only the best bioactive ingredients for maximum absorption and effectiveness.

To learn more about Persona Nutrition's white-labeling program, visit .

About Persona

TM Nutrition:

Originally launched as Vitamin Packs in 1999, PersonaTM Nutrition rebranded in 2017 and became the first personalized nutrition subscription business, attracting investment from companies like L Catterton, Emil Capital Partners, and BrandProject. In 2019, Persona Nutrition was acquired by Nestlé Health Science, and in 2024, Persona returned to the leadership of its founders, Jason Brown and Prem Thudia, to refocus on its core mission of delivering personalized nutrition solutions with agility and innovation. A proud member of the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), Persona upholds the highest industry standards for quality and safety. The company also supports Vitamin Angels®, providing vitamins to children at risk of malnutrition with every order. Visit to learn more.

SOURCE Persona

