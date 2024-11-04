Systems Limited MEA becomes WSO2 Silver Value-Added Reseller to deliver open source, API-first solutions

(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, UAE, November 2024: Systems Limited MEA, a global systems integrator, and WSO2, a leader in digital transformation technology announced that they have entered into a partnership. As part of this agreement, Systems Limited MEA is now a WSO2 Silver Value-Added Reseller (VAR).

This collaboration integrates WSO2’s powerful technology stack into Systems Limited MEA’s global IT ecosystem, offering customized solutions that enable customers worldwide to excel in a tech-driven future.

IT leaders now prioritize improved security, cloud adoption, and API integration to drive better digital experiences and stay competitive. WSO2 uniquely combines industry-leading cloud-native technologies for API management, integration, and CIAM solutions. As a VAR, Systems Limited MEA will deliver highly competitive offerings, enabling seamless API management and monetization with all transactions handled in one place. This partnership helps lower the barriers to launching new digital services and SaaS offerings, creating seamless experiences. Additionally, it delivers business value by reducing development costs, as businesses no longer need to build complex infrastructure or hire diverse technical teams. The partnership also drives greater efficiency by shortening time-to-market and simplifying service and support.

“Our philosophy has always centered on bringing value to our customers and this collaboration strengthens that. The capabilities of WSO2’s open-source platform, combined with our implementation expertise, will support our customers in achieving their digital transformation goals,” said Khurram Majeed, General Manager - Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Systems Limited.

He added, “Given today’s economic uncertainties and cost-cutting pressures, enterprises and SaaS companies need to innovate swiftly without expanding their teams. We see a strong opportunity to open more doors and grow the business in the UAE with WSO2's advanced technology stack.”

Commenting on this, Uday Shankar Kizhepat, Vice President & General Manager from WSO2 said: “We’re excited to broaden our successful partnership with Systems Limited, expanding from Pakistan into the MEA region. As a WSO2 VAR, Systems Limited MEA will help organizations across the UAE leverage our technologies, services, and processes to achieve their digital transformation goals and become integration agile. As we strengthen our partner ecosystem, we look forward to growing our impact and enabling companies to benefit from our leading open-source solutions for API management, integration and CIAM.”





