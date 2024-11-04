Relief Starts With Awareness: GERD Awareness Week Highlights The Importance Of Symptom Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IFFGD raises awareness about GERD and the importance of receiving an accurate diagnosis

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastroesophageal reflux (GERD) affects an estimated 18 to 28% of Americans, making it the most prevalent gastrointestinal (GI) disorder in the country. GERD is often mistaken for occasional heartburn or dismissed as a minor issue. Raising awareness helps people recognize the symptoms and understand that persistent acid reflux is not normal and could be GERD. Early detection allows for timely treatment, preventing the condition from progressing and reducing the risk of more severe complications. Frequent, worsening, or persistent heartburn signals that it's time to see your healthcare provider for an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan.

November 24-30th is GERD Awareness Week. Join IFFGD in raising awareness using the hashtag #ManageGERD on social media.

The most common GERD symptoms are heartburn and acid reflux/regurgitation. Other symptoms can include difficulty swallowing, belching, excess saliva, dysphagia, chronic sore throat or irritation, laryngitis, gum inflammation, enamel erosion, morning hoarseness, a sour taste, and bad breath. Some people may experience many of these symptoms, others may not experience any of them

IFFGD President Ceciel T.

IFFGD President Ceciel T. Rooker commented, "Many people suffer from GERD symptoms without realizing that lifestyle changes or accurate medical treatments can make a significant difference and improve one's quality of life." Over time, people with chronic heartburn are at greater risk for complications, including stricture or a potentially pre-cancerous disease that involves a cellular change in the esophagus called Barrett's esophagus. Consulting a healthcare provider for proper diagnosis and treatment is essential.

This year GERD Awareness Week is November 24-30, 2024 . Through this week-long campaign, IFFGD's the goal is to emphasize the importance of understanding GERD symptoms, triggers, and treatments available to help individuals find relief and improve their quality of life – using the hashtags #ManageGERD and #GERDAwarenessWeek on social media platforms to amplify the voice of the patient community. To learn more about GERD, visit



About IFFGD

The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) is a nonprofit education and research organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by chronic gastrointestinal illnesses. Founded in 1991, IFFGD helps improve patient outcomes by enhancing awareness, improving education, and supporting and encouraging research into treatments and cures for chronic digestive disorders.

SOURCE International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders

