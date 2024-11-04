Relief Starts With Awareness: GERD Awareness Week Highlights The Importance Of Symptom Management
Date
11/4/2024 8:16:48 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
IFFGD raises awareness about GERD and the importance of receiving an accurate diagnosis
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) affects an estimated 18 to 28% of Americans, making it the most prevalent gastrointestinal (GI) disorder in the country. GERD is often mistaken for occasional heartburn or dismissed as a minor issue. Raising awareness helps people recognize the symptoms and understand that persistent acid reflux is not normal and could be GERD. Early detection allows for timely treatment, preventing the condition from progressing and reducing the risk of more severe complications. Frequent, worsening, or persistent heartburn signals that it's time to see your healthcare provider for an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan.
Continue Reading
November 24-30th is GERD Awareness Week. Join IFFGD in raising awareness using the hashtag #ManageGERD on social media.
The most common GERD symptoms are heartburn and acid reflux/regurgitation. Other symptoms can include difficulty swallowing, belching, excess saliva, dysphagia, chronic sore throat or irritation, laryngitis, gum inflammation, enamel erosion, morning hoarseness, a sour taste, and bad breath. Some people may experience many of these symptoms, others may not experience any of them
IFFGD President Ceciel T.
Rooker commented "This year's theme, Relief Starts with Awareness, emphasizes the importance of understanding GERD to prevent complications and improve quality of life." GERD is a condition where stomach contents flow back (reflux) into the esophagus, causing troublesome symptoms and/or possible damage to the esophagus. Two common symptoms people may experience are heartburn and acid regurgitation (refluxed material into the mouth). Other symptoms may also occur. These include:
Difficulty or pain when swallowing
Excessive belching
The feeling of food sticking in the esophagus
Chronic sore throat or irritated Laryngitis
Inflammation of the gums
The erosion of tooth enamel
Morning hoarseness
A sour taste in the mouth
IFFGD President Ceciel T. Rooker commented, "Many people suffer from GERD symptoms without realizing that lifestyle changes or accurate medical treatments can make a significant difference and improve one's quality of life." Over time, people with chronic heartburn are at greater risk for complications, including stricture or a potentially pre-cancerous disease that involves a cellular change in the esophagus called Barrett's esophagus. Consulting a healthcare provider for proper diagnosis and treatment is essential.
This year GERD Awareness Week is November 24-30, 2024 . Through this week-long campaign, IFFGD's the goal is to emphasize the importance of understanding GERD symptoms, triggers, and treatments available to help individuals find relief and improve their quality of life – using the hashtags #ManageGERD and #GERDAwarenessWeek on social media platforms to amplify the voice of the patient community. To learn more about GERD, visit
or follow this
link
to download GERD Awareness Week social images and media toolkit.
About IFFGD
The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) is a nonprofit education and research organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by chronic gastrointestinal illnesses. Founded in 1991, IFFGD helps improve patient outcomes by enhancing awareness, improving education, and supporting and encouraging research into treatments and cures for chronic digestive disorders.
Contact:
Hayley McCorkle
414-946-1799
[email protected]
SOURCE International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN04112024003732001241ID1108848315
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.