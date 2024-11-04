111 Reschedules Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results Announcement To November 27, 2024 - Conference Call To Follow

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, ("111" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YI ), a leading tech-enabled healthcare company committed to reshaping the value chain of healthcare by digitally empowering the upstream and downstream in China, today announced that its release of unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, previously scheduled for Thursday, November 28, 2024, will now occur before the U.S. opens on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

111's management team will host an call at

7:30 AM

U.S. Eastern Time on

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

(8:30 PM

Beijing Time on the same day).

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Conference Topic: 111, Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link:



All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will then be provided with the dial in number, the Passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite and enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the website at



A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until

December 4, 2024.