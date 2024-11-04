Preity Zinta Shares Endearing Pictures From Her Diwali Celebrations

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Preity Zinta, who will be next seen in the upcoming movie 'Lahore 1947', has shared pictures from her Diwali celebrations.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of herself celebrating Diwali with her family. One of the pictures also features her husband, analyst Gene Goodenough.

The actress wrote in the caption,“Diwali vibes. Hope everyone had a Happy & Safe Diwali #HappyDiwali #Family #Celebration #ting”.

Earlier, the actress gave a shoutout to parents through a social post for their sacrifice and their hard work.

She took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself walking through the streets of Los Angeles, with their back facing the camera. She was seen holding hands of both her kids in the picture which was attached to an elaborated note.

She wrote,“The last two weeks have been particularly difficult as Gene was travelling for work & I was holding fort doing mama duties which include – waking up the kids, getting them ready for school, packing their lunch box, dropping & picking them up from school, dinner & finally putting them to bed”.

She further mentioned,“I've Hardly had a moment to myself or ended up doing any work except looking after them. This made me realise how much work & sacrifice all parents put in for their children specially single mothers & fathers”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in 'Lahore 1947', a period drama film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947, and also stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film is set to release on 26 January 2025, coinciding with the Republic Day.