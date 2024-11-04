Investigation by Hebrew newspaper reveals serious allegations regarding conduct of senior officials in Israeli Premier Netanyahu's office

(MENAFN) An investigation by the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth has revealed serious allegations regarding the conduct of senior officials in Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's office. These officials are under investigation for allegedly leaking classified information, with reports suggesting that one of their primary objectives was to shape public opinion against the prospect of a prisoner exchange deal.



The investigation claims that Netanyahu's office created a deceptive narrative through the use of documents purported to be classified. These documents were allegedly fabricated and misattributed to Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, as part of a broader misinformation campaign aimed at convincing the Israeli public that a prisoner exchange was unfeasible.



The inquiry detailed how members of Netanyahu's inner circle undertook various initiatives to inform the Israeli public about the potential prisoner exchange, with some campaigns taking place outside of Israel yet aimed at domestic audiences. These initiatives reportedly used misleading justifications backed by documents that were presented as genuine but were, in fact, either forged or completely invented.



Furthermore, the investigation indicated that these documents promoting false claims about Sinwar could have severe repercussions for the officials involved. If found guilty, they could face significant prison sentences, with Netanyahu's spokesperson potentially looking at up to 15 years behind bars.



Military and intelligence sources informed Yedioth Ahronoth that certain individuals within Netanyahu's office were conspiring in secrecy, manipulating information and influencing military personnel. Such actions pose a risk to the integrity of operational methods and intelligence resources, raising alarms about how classified information is managed within the government.



As the investigation progresses, the ramifications of these revelations could significantly impact Netanyahu's administration, complicating the already tumultuous political situation in Israel.

