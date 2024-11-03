1 Dead, 5 Injured After Car Hits Pedestrians In Poland

(MENAFN- IANS) Warsaw, Nov 4 (IANS) A car struck a group of pedestrians in northern Poland, leaving one person dead and five others injured, local said.

It occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the city of Slupsk, where a 24-year-old man died at the scene. Five others, including a woman in critical condition, were taken to hospital, according to the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

"Preliminary findings indicate that a 20-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle, striking six people on the sidewalk," said Amadeusz Galus from the Slupsk police department, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that the driver was found to be intoxicated based on a breathalyser test, and blood samples were collected for further analysis.

The police are investigating the incident under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.